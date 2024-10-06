AXA Mansard Health strengthens universal health coverage for economic growth

Experts at AXA Mansard Health have underscored the importance of universal health coverage to economic growth and national productivity.

Tope Adeniyi, CEO of AXA Mansard Health Limited said it was the desire of the company to sustain this push in the effort to positively impact a large population of Nigerians.

Adeniyi, who made the remarks at the medical outreach to Abule Oja community in Lagos State, said it was another way the company demonstrates its commitment to total wellness for everyone.

Hundreds of Abule Oja Community residents benefited from the medical outreach, which was fully funded by AXA Mansard Health Limited.

According to Adeniyi, AXA Mansard Health is committed to universal health coverage, and while it is working with national institutions to midwife this in Nigeria, it is also putting its resources behind ongoing community development initiatives that combine preventative health education with medical tests and distribution of mosquitoes nets.

Read also: AXA Mansard Health pushes access, affordable products to Nigerians

“For us at AXA Mansard Health, universal health coverage is an important topic. We are convinced that healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable. And it should be accessible to everyone notwithstanding their socio-economic, geographic and educational status.

“So, this medical outreach is another in the series of programmes we have listed to improve community health this year. You will recall that early in the year, we donated medical equipment to general hospitals in remote areas across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. We are not relenting. We are poised to do more. It is our wish that wellness is ubiquitous anywhere you turn in Nigeria. And we are embarking on this journey one community at a time.

“What should also interest you in the community health outreach is that our employee volunteers majorly drive it. Our employees across ranks and sectors were not just the brains behind this programme; they came out and dedicated their time. They went into the community to make this programme a success. That tells you that this is not just a CSR programme; it is a commitment that permeates our system and is at the heart of our employees,” Adeniyi said.

On her part, Adebola Surakat, chief marketing officer of AXA Mansard, said the initiative is delivered under the AXA Hearts in Action programme.

“AXA Hearts in Action is our global employee volunteering programme. It is at the core of our purpose of acting for human progress. It is a programme that ensures that our employees are not just coming to work to create solutions for progress every day, but they come to work also to give back their time to causes that advance a better and healthier society.”

Reacting to the initiative, Otunbade Nurudeen, the Abule Oja Community Development Association chairman, thanked AXA Mansard for considering the community for such a laudable initiative.

“We’re delighted today to have AXA Mansard conduct this outreach here. We are grateful for the investment in time, the mosquito nets, the health talk and the screening. These are significant gestures that will help our community stay healthy, especially in this current economic situation,” he said.

Share