ATBU: Police arrests two varsity students over conspiracy, house breaking

The Bauchi State Police Command last Friday arrested two students of the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University (ATBU) for criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, spokesperson of the police, made this available to newsmen in Bauchi.

The press statement read in part: “Intelligence at the disposal of the Command that on 26th September 2024, around 10:00 am, an anonymous individual alerted the Divisional Police Headquarters Yelwa about a group of students assaulting two of their peers, Bamusa Mohammed Bako, a 25-year-old 400L student of Urban and Regional Planning, and Yusuf Umar, also known as Danfari, a 28-year-old 500L student of Industrial Design, both from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Yelwa Campus.”

He further said: “Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects conspired and, at about 3:00 am on the same day, broke into the residence of Raji Rabi’u, a 28-year-old 400L student of Estate Management at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.”

SP Wakil said that the suspect were arrested with the following items: One 32-inch Hisense TV, One DSTV decoder, One woofer, One speaker, One pair of shoes, One blanket and One prayer mat.”

He further said that the suspects are presently under investigation and have confessed to the offence and that they claimed that the proceeds of crime would be used to finance their final-year projects.

The public relations officer of the police said that the suspects would be prosecuted once the preliminary inquiry is concluded.

“Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police Station for swift action.”