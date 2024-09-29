Arewa youths commend Tinubu over increase in NYSC monthly allowance

The Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for increasing the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) from N33,000 to N77,000.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Khamis Musa Darazo and made available to newsmen in Bauchi, the group described the increase in the monthly allowance of NYSC members as timely, considering the rising cost of living in the country.

Darazo said that the new allowance would help the corps members to cushion the effects of rising inflation, the rising cost of living, hikes in transportation fare, electricity and the removal of fuel subsidy.

He also said that the President in his magnanimity approved N77,000 as allowance for corps members, pointing out that the gesture portrays the government’s sensitivity to the plights of the masses who are currently traumatised by the hardship in the country.

“Let me emphatically acknowledge the efforts of the Federal Government in being considerate to the plights of corps members at this critical time that the Nigeria is going through a very harsh economic downturn,” he said.

According to him, “The manifestation of hardship, and poverty as a result of the soaring cost of living, has negatively devastated Nigerians in all facets of life. I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude for this laudable gesture which demonstrates the commitment of the President to empower Nigerian youths and acknowledge their inevitable contributions to national development.

“The President’s leadership and vision for a prosperous Nigeria are truly inspiring. This increase in allowance will positively boost the morale of the corps members and make them to give their best during their service year. The President’s dedication to the welfare of corps members has shown the present administration’s commitment towards the welfare of its citizens, of which corps members are inclusive,” he said