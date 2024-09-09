Allison, BHM partner to catalyse sustainable growth, social impact in Africa

Allison, a global communications consultancy firm and BHM are collaborating towards catalysing sustainable growth and social impact for Africa on the sideline of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York City.

The partnership will see both organisations host an ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ on Friday September 2024, at the World Trade Center.

The convos will convene business and public sector leaders from various African nations, representing key sectors such as telecommunications, finance, entertainment, government, technology, and trade.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay Sunday, the gathering aims to showcase Africa’s potential for economic growth and development while emphasising the continent’s role in achieving sustainable development goals.

Claudine Moore, Managing Director, Africa, at Allison, stated that both organisations are collectively working towards collaboration driving sustainable growth and social impact across the continent.

“The ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ represents a unique opportunity to bring together influential voices and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond. We’re excited to again facilitate meaningful dialogue during the United Nations General Assembly when Africa is a focus,” Moore stated.

Femi Falodun, executive director, BHM, stated that the Africa Breakfast Convos aligns with UNGA79’s theme while focusing on Africa’s potential as a driver of global progress.

According to him, the initiative emphasises the role of business in driving sustainable development, and the importance of public-private partnerships, and the opportunities for collaboration with Africans in the diaspora.

“This event underscores Africa’s position as a land of opportunity for investment and collaboration. By showcasing the continent’s dynamism and potential, we aim to foster partnerships that will contribute to shared prosperity and sustainable development,” Falodun stated.

The Africa breakfast convos will serve as a platform to highlight expertise and innovation on the continent, and feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions exploring various aspects of the African narrative: big business, technology, pop culture, creative economy, soft power, and geopolitics.