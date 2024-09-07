Ideation Hub Africa, ACT partner to empower entrepreneurs through African Masterclass Series

Ideation Hub Africa, one of Africa’s leading public policy, social enterprise incubator /accelerator and Impact advisory firm has partnered with The Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting social change across Africa to empower African social entrepreneurs, social innovators and changemakers participating at the upcoming African Masterclass Series (AMS) 4.0 .

Africa’s changemakers and transformational young leaders are looking to advance their mission as Ideation Hub Africa kicks off its initiative to equip thousands of innovators and visionaries with the critical competencies for starting, scaling and sustaining social impact on the continent.

The African MasterClass Series, hosted by Ideation Hub Africa, is a 8-week, 12-Module immersive learning program which equips early-stage and mid-level changemakers, social entrepreneurs, social innovators, development practitioners , nonprofit professionals and impact-driven individuals to solve pressing problems and scale impact through entrepreneurship and innovation.

This online bootcamp is provided for free and will equip, empower and connect thousands of thought-leaders, visionaries and disruptors with experiential insights on entrepreneurship and social innovation relevant to the African context and global world.

This collaboration is expected to provide critical resources and support to Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Social Innovators and Impact-Driven Individuals tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Executive Director of Ideation Hub Africa expressed enthusiasm saying “We are totally committed to enabling and equipping changemakers, social innovators, social entrepreneurs and impact-driven individuals so they can effectively drive social impact to solve Africa’s pressing problems, and this is one of the ways we achieve that goal.”

This fourth edition, which will run for eight Weeks starting from (Monday, 16th September 2024 – Monday, 28th October, 2024), is themed around 12 Critical Competencies for a clear vision that outlines the purpose and mission of a sustainable enterprise, venture or business, guiding every decision and action towards achieving meaningful goals.

Deji-Kurunmi said with the right vision in place, strategies, initiatives, and resources can be aligned towards fulfilling long-term objectives to address social challenges and improve the well-being of individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

She said this makes it easier to track success and make adjustments as needed.

The African Masterclass Series 4.0 with the theme: Vision to Venture: Navigating your Entrepreneurial Journey from ideas to Impact focuses on empowering aspiring social entrepreneurs, social innovators, changemakers, and impact-driven individuals with the knowledge, skills, tools, thinking and resources needed to navigate their entrepreneurial journey successfully from ideation to impactful ventures.

The AMS 4.0 recognizes that ideas which are visually and strategically executed successfully, have the potential to create positive change within people’s lives, communities and the environment.