Aides celebrate Senator Alli’s elevation as Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has been elevated to Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland (high chief) from Maye Balogun of Ibadanland.

The Ekarun Balogun title, one of the prestigious chieftaincy positions in Ibadanland, carries with it the responsibilities of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the city.

Celebrating, aides of the senator expressed joy and pride over the elevation of their principal to the esteemed title.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, Senator Alli’s Special Adviser on Media, the aides described the elevation as a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional contributions to the growth and development of Ibadanland.

“We acknowledge the senator’s unwavering dedication to public service, which has earned him the respect and admiration of the people of Ibadanland.

“Senator Alli’s elevation to Ekarun Balogun is not only a recognition of his past achievements but also an affirmation of his continued commitment to the progress and prosperity of our great city,” the statement read.

The aides noted that the senator’s leadership and service have significantly impacted the socio-political landscape of Ibadanland.

“As a leader, Senator Alli has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, and this new title is a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people of Ibadanland have in his leadership,” the statement added.

The aides expressed confidence that Alli would bring his characteristic dedication and integrity to his new role, further enhancing the traditional leadership of Ibadanland.