Africans recognising and celebrating their shared heritage and diverse cultures while working together for common goals and a better future has continued to yield positive results.

Despite the diversity, there is a strong call for African unity, solidarity, and cooperation.

It is with this spirit of unity that Africans recently gathered to celebrate Africans.

The ‘100 African Iconic Personalities’ event was lit with personalities adorned in African textile apparels, speaking to the beauty of African fabrics and unity in diversity.

Held at Oriental Hotel, the outfits of these personalities highlighted the rich heritage behind designs by incorporating traditional African fabrics, patterns, and motifs.

Through these outfits, the personalities tell the stories and inspirations behind the African spirit; oneness, beauty and unique aesthetics.

Also important are the personalities that were honoured at the event.

Temisan Louis, president, Founder, Mayorkings Agency Group, and the brain behind the event said the ‘100 African Iconic Personalities,’ award event is a celebration of excellence, impact, and transformative leadership across the African continent.

“Today, we stand together under the powerful theme: ‘The Africa We Want: Collaboration over Competition for a Sustainable Societal Advancement.’

“Africa is blessed with extraordinary talents, groundbreaking innovators, and resilient trailblazers who continue to shape the future of our beloved continent,” Louis said.

He however hinted that the true essence of progress lies not in isolated achievements but in collaboration-the collective will to uplift one another, harnessing Africa’s diverse strengths to build a sustainable and thriving society.

He said the event is more than recognition of iconic personalities; it is a clarion call to foster unity over rivalry, partnership over division, and shared success over individual victories.

“By working together across industries, borders, and generations, we can accelerate Africa’s growth, bridge socio-economic gaps, and create a legacy of enduring development.

“To our honorees, we celebrate your remarkable contributions, your unwavering dedication, and your commitment to shaping a better Africa. May your stories inspire many more to embrace the spirit of collaboration as a driving force for transformation,” he said.

He told the honorees to forge meaningful connections, engage in insightful conversations, and ignite new pathways for sustainable advancement.

“Together, we are not just envisioning the Africa we want, we are building it,” he added.

Some of the iconic personalities that were awarded include Stephen Onwe Onyedikachi as Iconic Tech Entrepreneur and Business Leader of the Year; Constance Oshafi, Software Developer and Innovator of the Year; Chinweoke Amarachi Okuwobi, Humanitarian Personality of the Year; Atinuke Stanley-Pepple, Aviation Penality of the Year; Ruth Kadiri Ezerika, Movie Producer of the Year and Bukky Abitoye, female serial entrepreneur of the Year, amongst several others.

