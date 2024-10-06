Adebogun restates commitment to offer scholarships to students

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Ola Adebogun has reiterated his commitment to the yearly award of scholarships to students in the university’s College of Education and Faith Seminary, a secondary school in Ajah, Lagos State

Adebogun, who made the promise while speaking with journalists in Lagos at the weekend, said that the different scholarship offers were part of his contribution to the development of education in the country and fulfilment of his aim of producing globally competitive manpower.

He stressed that the offer of tuition-free, free feeding and free accommodation to all the students in Faith Seminary in the last six years and to all the students in the Caleb University’s College of Education since the National University Commission’s approval of the take-off of the university’s Education programmes in 2018 was based on his desire to breed a team of scholars that would impact largely and influence the society.

Read also: 10 scholarships for Nigerians looking to study abroad in 2024

The Educationist explained that as a firm believer that education is the bedrock of a nation and that an educated nation is a developed nation, he would not relent in his efforts in assisting Nigerians in their quest to get good education.

Adebogun further added that his Caleb University, with the approval of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, also has a scholarship award scheme for the best candidates of Lagos State origin in each of the colleges of the university.

“As a responsible corporate social entity, our Group of Schools is largely concerned about her society and environment and the different scholarship scheme is just one of our many ways of contributing to nation building,” Adebogun said.

According to the Chancellor of Caleb University, the various scholarship scheme remained one of the ways through which he demonstrates love to the Nigerian students and the society at large, stressing that he believes so much in giving back to the society through the varied corporate social responsibility initiatives of his Group of Schools, which, he noted, had far-reaching effects in the lives of Nigerian students.

Share