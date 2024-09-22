Adamawa approves N2.9bn to rebuild Yola market

The Adamawa State Government has approved N2,937, 217,120.45 kobo for the reconstruction of Yola town market, destroyed by fire about five months ago.

The new market, which is expanded to house 69 modern shops, is expected to be completed within nine months.

The approval was disclosed to the media by John Dabari, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, shortly after a meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) presided over by Kaletapwa Farauta, deputy governor, at the Government House in Yola.

Dabari said that the remodeling of the market would involve the use of modern architectural plan and design to reduce the prevalence of fire outbreak.

He said that the government’s decision to rebuild the market was made imperative to enable resumption of full commercial activities in Yola town.

Meanwhile, the SEC has advised residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places to avert possible flood that may result from the release of water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.

Also speaking, Umar Garba, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, said that the proactive measure was sequel to flood notification by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), informing the general public that the authority of Lagdo dam in Cameroon will begin regulated water releases at the rate of 100m% (8,640,000m/day) from September 17, 2024.

According to the agency, the water release is expected to increase gradually to 1000m% in the next seven days depending on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River, which is the main feeder into the reservoir and a major contributor to the Benue River.

He stated that the council considered the impact of the recent flood that ravaged communities and neighboring Borno and directed school closure to mitigate its effects on people.

He assured that the government would get hard on non-compliance schools in the state, adding that the safety of lives of people in the state is sacrosanct to the government.

On the update of the outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea in the state, Felix Tangwami, Commissioner Ministry for Health and Human Services, said that the government is on top of the situation.

He explained that 30 patients out of the 180 earlier admitted at health facilities have been discharged from the specialist hospital in the state.