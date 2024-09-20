Adamawa government okays N2.9Bn to rebuild Yola town market

The Adamawa State Government has approved the total sum of N2,937, 217,120.45 kobo for the reconstruction of the Yola town market, destroyed by fire about five months ago.

The new market, to house 69 modern shops, is expected to be completed within nine months.

The approval was disclosed to journalists John Dabari, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, shortly after a meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) presided over by Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta at the Government House in Yola.

Dabari said the remodelling of the market would involve the use of a modern architectural plans and designs to reduce the prevalence of fire outbreaks.

He said the government’s decision to rebuild the market was made imperative to enable resumption of full commercial activities in Yola Town.

Meanwhile, the SEC has advised people residents at flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places to avert possible floods that may result from release of water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.

Also speaking Umar Garba, commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, said the proactive measure was a sequel to flood notification by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) informing the general public that the Authority of Lagdo dam in Cameroon will begin regulated water releases at the rate of 100m% (8,640,000m/day) from 17th September 2023.

According to the agency, the water release is expected to increase gradually to 1000m% in the next 7 days depending on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River which is the main feeder into the reservoir and a major contributor to the Benue River.

Pella stated that the council considered the impact of recent flood that ravaged communities and neighbouring Borno and directed school closure to mitigate its effects on people.

He assured that the government would get hard on non-compliance schools in the state, adding that the safety of lives of people in the state is sacrosanct to government.

On the update of the outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea in the state, Felix Tangwami, Commissioner Ministry for Health and Human Services, said the government is on top of the situation.

He explained that 30 patients out of the 180 earlier admitted at health facilities have been discharged from the specialist hospital in the state.