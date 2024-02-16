Access Lagos City marathon draws global athletes, champions HIV cause

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2024 attracted not only professional athletes but also enthusiastic amateurs like Vishal Raj, an expatriate based in Lagos, and Debeodero Mustapha Olawale, a local technician.

Vishal Raj, who has been in Nigeria for nine years working with an FMCG company, shared his unique perspective on the marathon.

“This is my fourth Access Bank Lagos City marathon and my second 42 kilometers,” he said.

According to Raj, the marathon offers a rare opportunity to witness the beauty of Lagos.

“During the run, all the people came together…we could see the beauty of Lagos,” he remarked, reflecting on the unity and camaraderie fostered by the event.

Raj also touched on the importance of participation over winning.

“For me, winning is not important in the marathon…participation is more important,” he said, emphasizing the communal and personal benefits of the event.

Similarly, Debeodero Mustapha Olawale, another participant, recounted his journey back to marathon running. “I have been a runner since I was in secondary school,” Olawale said.

He noted the marathon’s role in bringing together diverse individuals, including international participants, and the sense of global community it fosters.

The marathon also served as a platform for raising awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Hacey, a developmental health organisation, partnered with the marathon to offer support and free HIV/AIDS tests to athletes.

“The theme of this year’s race is ‘Run to End HIV’,” said Bamidele Oyewumi, the programme lead at Hacey.

Oyewumi highlighted the prevalence of HIV among young people and the importance of knowing one’s status.

“Our goal is to reach over 10,000 runners with information about HIV/AIDS and its management. It’s essential to educate young people about safe practices and available support,” Oyewumi stated.

Rhoda Robinson, executive director of Hacey, further emphasized the campaign’s goal of HIV awareness and management.

“Our antiretroviral therapy (ART) is free…we try as much as possible to ensure that for every person who is positive, that they are immediately placed on treatment.

“Our focus is on ensuring that people are aware of HIV, know how to prevent it, and understand that it’s a manageable condition,” Robinson said.

In the competitive realm, Kenyan runner, Bernard Sang, emerged as the winner of the Gold-Label 42km 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, claiming the $30,000 prize money.

In the women’s category, Kebene Chala of Ethiopia took the first place, while Shehu Muazu was the first Nigerian to cross the finish line, earning a cash prize of N1million.

The marathon, which began at the National Stadium in Surulere and ended at Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, saw over 81 world-class elite runners participate, underscoring its growing prominence as a global sporting event.