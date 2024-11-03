Abia, organized labour sign agreement on implementation of minimum wage

The Abia State Government and the organized labour in the state have formally signed an agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000 and the consequential adjustments.

Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, while speaking during the ceremony, said that the government hoped that the gesture would be rewarded by the commitment of workers to higher productivity in the state public service.

The governor, who was represented by Caleb Ajagba, his Chief of Staff, noted that the state government had been in the forefront of driving for a better welfare for the workers.

“Right from the time the issue of the new minimum wage began, I have been very emphatic that Abia State will be one of the first states to pay whenever it is concluded at the national level,” Otti said.

He gave an assurance of immediate commencement of the payment of the minimum wage.

“We also want to assure that effective this month of October, payment of the new minimum wage will begin.

“That implies that Abia State workers will be receiving their salaries reflecting the new national minimum wage.

“That is to say that those at the lowest level, that is Grade Level One Step One will receive a minimum of 70,000,” Otti stated.

Otti thanked members of the organized labour for the level of maturity they displayed while the entire process lasted and described the outcome of the negotiation as a win-win situation.

Ogbonnaya Okoro, chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the leader of the organized labour in his response, said that the day heralded a landmark in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He thanked Governor Otti, all government officials, the organized labour and its technical team for keeping vigil for the implementation of the minimum wage and appreciated Abia workers for their patience.

“Today, October 29, 2024 marks another landmark in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“We want to appreciate His Excellency for this giant stride; for being one of the first to implement the agreement between the labour and the government,” Okoro said.

Ngozi Obioma, Head of Service, Abia State, in her vote of thanks, expressed happiness over the signing of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments. She pledged the continuous loyalty and efficient service delivery of the civil and public servants in the state, assuring that the workers would make the governor proud.

“We want to thank our governor, Alex Chioma Otti, for the unprecedented magnanimity and a fatherly heart he has displayed in a moment like this for my constituency, that is the civil and public servants.

“I stand on behalf of the civil and public servants, making a pledge to His Excellency, that having shown us this level of magnanimity to ensure that our welfare is carried along and to motivate us, we say that he will reap the dividends of the motivation from Abia workers,” Obioma assured.

The signing of the agreement and the consequential adjustment was done by Caleb Ajagba, chief of staff, Ngozi Obioma, Head of Service, Uwaoma Ukandu, Commissioner for Finance , Sunny Onwuma, Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Njum Uma-Onyemenam, accountant general of the state, all on the side of the government.

On the side of the organized labour, the document was signed by Okoro Ogbonnaya, chairman, NLC, Ihechi Enogwe, chairman, TUC, Ekere Uwadi, chairman, Joint Negotiating Council, Emmanuel Alozie, state secretary NLC, George Okogbue, state secretary TUC, and Oby Madubuko, state secretary, Joint Negotiating Council.

Kingsley Anosike, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Ugochukwu Okoroafor, Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Monitoring and Evaluation , Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, among other government functionaries, witnessed the ceremony.

