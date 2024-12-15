Abia community raises alarm over impending landslide disaster

This is not the best of times for residents of Military Zone 2 Estate, Umuchichi Village, in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State, as the estate is at risk of being destroyed by gully and landslide.

They therefore, appealed to both the Abia State and Federal Governments to save them from the impending disaster, which has already destroyed the entire Military Zone 2 Estate section of the Umuchichi village, by Okpu Omobu, Aba waterside.

Ifeanyi Udoye, chairman, Military Zone 2 Estate Landlords Association, in an interview with newsmen in Aba, expressed fear that the gully and landslide, if not controlled fast will sack the entire residents from the area.

According to him, the entire Estate may be swallowed if necessary preventive measures are not taken immediately to curb the deadly menace of the impending danger.

He further explained that the heavy gully and landslides started as a result of the river sand dredging, by some companies in the waterside, which also have cut off the railway line linking the city of Aba and Umuahia.

He called on government authorities to expedite action to save the lives and properties of residents in the Umuchichi area.

Ikechukwu Amajuoyi, a landlord, lamented that the landslide has already destroyed the surroundings of the Estate, and may bury the entire area, if urgent action is not taken.

Read also: Erosion threatens communities in Uyo metropolis as many escape death from landslide

This is as he expressed fear over the impending doom, if nothing urgent is done to salvage the deadly disaster.

Uche Akabuike, a widow, cried in pain, citing that she has no other place to go to with her children, if eventually the deadly disaster is allowed to destroy the only property left for her family, by her late husband, and pleaded that government should urgently come to their rescue, to salvage the impending disaster.

Daniel Otuonye Nwogu, Village head of Umuchichi Community, explained that the deadly landslide that is currently ravaging his community has destroyed railway tracks, people’s houses and landed properties in the area, and pleaded for an immediate assistance and response from government to save lives and properties of residents.

He also expressed sadness that indigenes and residents in Umuchichi community are living in fear of the impending doom and pray that the government should as a matter of urgency, come to their rescue.

Share