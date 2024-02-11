5 outfit ideas for Valentine

Still confused about what to wear for Valentine’s Day? No matter how you feel about the annual “day of love,” there’s one thing we can all agree on: Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to rock a truly great ‘fit.

So if you’re not sure what to wear for Valentine’s Day, keep scrolling for the Valentine’s Day outfit ideas that will have you feeling like a star. Greenweddingshoes.com compiled some outfit ideas that you would fit just every class.

Red lace gown

The red lace gown is one of those classic + classy Valentine’s Day outfit ideas that instantly set the mood. The romantic, vintage feel of the lacy bodice paired with the flirty mini hemline is great.

It’s just begging to be styled with a sultry red lip and these vampy velvet platforms.

Heart-print mini dress

The heart-print mini dress embraces the lovey dovey vibes of the day with a sweetheart neckline and a pretty pink ruffle trim.

Balance the cutesy look with dressy black tights or trendy hair bows, and prepare for MAJOR heart eyes as you roll up to your candlelit V-Day dinner, Galentines party, or downtown happy hour.

Bright + bold print and statement belt

It’s giving rad retro vibes with the bright + bold print and statement belt. And with a sweetheart neckline and floaty organza ruffles, it’s the perfect mix of fun and flirty! (Especially when paired with these pink platform heels.)

After all, if there’s anything that’ll spark some joy during the winter slog, it’s cute and colorful Valentine’s Day outfit ideas!

The cool girl version of classy Valentine’s Day outfit ideas.

These black flared pants are the ultimate winter wardrobe staple, and they add a sophisticated and modern edge to a bright red + pink top. Completed with a pair of pink kitten heels, it’s proof that you can love the day of love, and still look cool doing it!

Fuschia look

With a trendy plunging neckline and flowy puff sleeves, this dressy pink top is the perfect statement piece for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Style it with a matching magenta mini skirt and cute heels for February 14th, then rock it with jeans and ballet flats for the rest of the season. We love an outfit that can do both!

Valentine: Polo unveils its Jewellery Segment, ‘Polo Fine Jewellery’

Ifeoma Okeke-Korieocha

Polo, Nigerian leading luxury retail company, is set to unveil ‘Polo Fine Jewellery,’ a new segment dedicated to its discerning clients.

As Valentine’s season approaches, Polo Fine Jewellery is set to unveil two new and exclusive jewellery brands by renowned international jewellery designers, Fred Paris and Pasquale Bruni. Inspired by the fiery passion and exquisite beauty of the season, these collections promise to ignite hearts and make Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

Fred Paris:The exquisite jewellery brand, Fred, was founded in Paris in 1936 by Fred Samuel and today, pays homage to its founder’s unwavering love for sunlight and colour, showcasing mastery in personalization and the remarkable versatility of its collections.

Fred’s innate passion for cultured pearls and his visionary approach to jewellery, considering it an integral part of daily life for women, established a brand that is both timeless and distinctive.

His creative spirit has continually been brought to life, with exceptional pieces crafted with precious stones such as ruby, sapphire, emerald, spinel, tourmaline, quartz, topaz, and many more.

One of Its most successful collections, the “Force 10” collection captures the fairytale essence of eternal love. Both timeless and modern due to its interchangeability, its unisex aesthetics adapts to each personality.

By orchestrating the unexpected encounter between a braided steel sailing cable and a gold buckle, two materials that had previously seemed polar opposites, Fred made its mark on the history of jewellery.

A striking avant-garde vision, the Force 10 collection has since inspired a collection that is both relaxed and bejewelled for women and men through bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings. With its other collections such as the “Monsieur Fred Inner Light”, Fred jewellery invites its wearer to adopt a life philosophy driven by daring love, joy, courage, energy and luck.

Pasquale Bruni:Founded in 1968, Pasquale Bruni is an Italian luxury jewellery brand that creates high-quality jewels easily recognized thanks to the emotion, soul, and love that is passed on to whoever wears them.

For two generations, the brand has created the most exceptional pieces of jewellery for women all over the world. Some of its collections include the BonTon Collection, of which its five-petal flower represents the icon of the Maison and evokes a woman with an elegant, harmonious, and sophisticated lifestyle.

The Aleluiá Collection is an ode to beauty and love. The leaves reflect wings that empower women to take flight towards the marvels of the world, in a journey redefining all her divinity. Petit Joli Collection, is a floral dream on your skin; this collection is designed for women always blooming in a free soul. This collection embodies the everlasting connection between nature and women.

Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Pololuxury stated “We are thrilled to announce the grand debut of Polo Fine Jewellery, a dazzling addition to the Polo Luxury family. This Valentine’s season, we invite you to experience the epitome of elegance and sophistication with our exquisite collection. Guided by a commitment to timeless craftsmanship, Polo Fine Jewellery promises to elevate the art of gifting, allowing our clientele to express love and celebrate cherished moments in unparalleled style.