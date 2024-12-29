2025 fiscal year: Edo NIPR tasks Okpebholo on financial disclosure, transparency, accountability

James-Wisdom Abhulimen, Edo State chairman of NIPR

As the 2025 fiscal year approaches, the Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has tasked the Governor of the state, Monday Okpebholo on the need for financial disclosure, transparency, and accountability.

James-Wisdom Abhulimen, state chairman of the body, made the call in a statement made available to BusinessDay on Friday in Benin City.

Abhulimen, who, however, urged citizens in the state to remain steadfast and optimistic despite the prevailing economic difficulties, enjoined Governor Okpebholo to lead with integrity and ensure the prudent management of the state’s resources.

While urging the governor to adopt good governance practices characterised by transparency and accountability, the state NIPR, however, recommended the monthly publication of the state’s income and expenditure by the governor.

He opined that the periodic reports would foster trust among citizens and set a benchmark for effective governance nationwide.

According to him, financial disclosure, transparency, and accountability are required of public officials and employees because it enables the public to evaluate potential conflicts of interest, deter corruption, and increase public confidence in government.

The association who extended the Christmas New Year felicitations to the people of Edo State, urged them to embrace hope and remain optimistic as they navigate the challenges of the year ahead.

He posited that by the power of unity and determination, the state and indeed Nigeria as a country would overcome the challenges.

He opined that our collective strength can shape a brighter tomorrow for ourselves and future generations.

Abhulimen, who highlighted the importance of rejecting anti-democratic tendencies, social vices, and corrupt practices, noted that their detrimental impacts on the economy and national reputation cannot be overemphasized.

He also called on citizens to actively contribute to the growth of Edo State and Nigeria in general through honesty, hard work, and dedication to community progress.

He stressed the need for large-scale infrastructural development to alleviate the people’s hardships and drive Edo State’s progress.

“Specific areas identified for urgent attention include the upgrading of dilapidated roads and socio-economic infrastructure in the state such as the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

“Undertaking massive renovations of public schools and Primary Health Centres across the State, resuscitating pipe-borne water projects to improve access to clean water and the establishment of a functional public transportation system.

“Others include promoting agricultural development for economic sustainability and grassroots development through the construction of massive road networks in the State.

“As the New Year unfolds, the NIPR encourages Edo State residents to work collectively toward making the State a beacon of hope, integrity, and innovation. Together, we can build a society that thrives on inclusivity and progress,” he added.

