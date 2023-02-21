Wizkid, Davido, others nominated for South African Amapiano awards

Wizkid, Davido, Asake, and Goya Menor have been nominated for the 2023 South African Amapiano Music Awards for their contributions to the genre.

The new South African genre “Amapiano” is making waves in Nigeria, and steadily making headway globally.

In 2020, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small released Sponono, an Amapiano track featuring Wizkid and Burna Boy. Wizkid also featured on Kabza De Smalls Need You Tonight in 2020, while in 2021, Focalistic collaborated with Davido for the remix of Ke Star, his 2020 hit.

Nigerian artists have begun riding the modified Amapiano waves since its emergence, making it the in-genre currently on the Nigerian scene.

According to DJ Qness, CEO of the South African Amapiano Awards “The South African Amapiano Awards are one of South Africa’s most anticipated music awards which look to celebrate the hottest Amapiano artists. As part of our mission ‘Amapiano to the world’, we will continue to push the frontiers, while showcasing the impact African music and culture is making across the world.”

See the complete list of Amapiano Awards 2023 nominees below:

Best Amapiano Street Dancer

Chad Jones & Family

Soweto’s Finest

Hope Ramafalo & Hlogi Mash (House Of H&H) Kananelo & Tlhogi

Thee Buhle

Best Amapiano Online DJ / Performance Platform

Balcony Mix – Major League DJz

Black Music – Mr Jazziq

Groove Cartel – Groove Cartel

Mordecai – DJ Mordecai

Pianocast – Stanky DeeJay

Best Amapiano Artist Manager

Coby for DBN Gogo

Dada Archie for Amaroto

Kreative Korner for Uncle Waffles

Thuli for Blaqboy Music & Piano Hub

Tshiamo for Musa Keys

Best Amapiano Festive Hit

“Ba Straata” by DJ Maphorisa & Visca feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, Madumane & 2woshort 3

“Tobetsa” by Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears

“Zotata” by Pcee, Justin99 & EeQue ft. Mr Jazziq

“Nkantini” by Mac G & Sir Trill feat. Bailey & EmjayKeyz

“Stimela” by 2 Point 1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

Best Amapiano Breakthrough Act

Q-Mark & Tipzee

Myztro

Ch’cco

Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba Khanyisa Jaceni

Best Amapiano Dance Act

Bontle Smith

Kamo Mphela

Lady Du

Pabi Cooper

Robot Boii

Friends Of Amapiano

Ami Faku

Asake

Beast

Cassper Nyovest

Davido

Dladla Mshunqisi

Mac Gee

Msaki

Vetkuk & Mahoota

WizKid

Best Amapiano Private School Act

Gaba Cannal

DJ Jaivaine

Kelvin Momo

Mdu AKA TRP

DJ Stokie

Best Amapiano Music Video

“Tanzania” by Uncle Waffles & Tony Duardo feat. Sino Msolo & BoiBizza

“Big Flexa” by Costa Tich feat. C’Buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida & Man T

“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU, Tyler ICU, Visca

“Selema” Musa Keys & Loui

“Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade

Best Amapiano Styled Artist

Focalistic

Kamo Mphela

Major League DJz

Musa Keys

Uncle Waffles

Best Amapiano Collaboration

“Asibe Happy” by Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku Iy’ntsimbi Zase Envy’ by Amaroto ft. Busta 929, Beast, & Dladla Mshunqisi “Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki

“Ngixolele” by Busta 929 ft. Boohle

“Siyathandana” by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza

Best Amapiano Album / EP

“Agape” by Gaba Cannal

“Ivy League” by Kelvin Momo

“King Of Amapiano 2” by Kabza De Small “Notumato” by Young Stunna

“Authi ‘eSharp” Mas Musiq

Most Viral Amapiano Song Of the Year

“Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba)” by Goya Menor & Nektunez

“Hamba Wena” by Deep London & Boohle

“Nkao Tempela” by Ch’cco and Mellow & Sleazy

“Salary Salary” by Robot Boii, Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver feat. Shaun MusiQ & Teearse “Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade

Best Amapiano Newcomer

Felo Le Tee

Pabi Cooper

Toss

Uncle Waffles

Young Stunna

Best Amapiano-Produced Song

“66” by Felo Le Tee & Myztro

“Ivy league” by Kelvin Momo ft. Ch’cco, Yumbs, TaSkipper & Tlholo

“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca 4 “Healer Nhliziyo” by Gaba Cannal & George Lesley ft. Russell Zuma

“Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki

Best Amapiano on Stage Perfomance

Daliwonga

Focalistic

Kamo Mphela

Musa Keys

Toss

Best South African Amapiano International Act

Focalistic

Major League DJz

Scorpion Kings

Uncle Waffles

Vigro Deep

Best Amapiano Lyricist

Amaroto

Focalistic

Madumane

Toss

Young Stunna

Best Amapiano Music Producer

Busta 929

Kabza Da Small

Kelvin Momo

Mellow & Sleazy

Soa Mattrix

Best Amapiano Vocalist

Boohle

Daliwonga

MaWhoo

Murumba Pitch

Nkosazana Daughter

Best Amapiano Female Club DJ

DJ DBN Gogo

K Mat

TxC

Uncle Waffles

Sandy the DJ

Best Amapiano Duo / Group

Amaroto

Major League DJz

Mellow & Sleazy

Murumba Pitch Scorpion Kings

Best Amapiano Male Club DJ

Kaygee The Vibe

Lebza The Villian

Njelic

Rea Da Soul

Shaun 101

Best Amapiano Female Artist

DBN Gogo

MaWhoo

Nkosazana Daughter

Pabi Cooper

Uncle Waffles

Best Amapiano Male Artist

Focalistic

Scorpion Kings

Kelvin Momo

Musa Keys

Young Stunna

Amapiano Artist Of The Year

Felo Le Tee

Focalistic

Kabza Da Small

Kelvin Momo

DJ Maphorisa

Musa Keys

Pabi Cooper

Toss

Uncle Waffles

Young Stunna

Amapiano Song of the Year

“Abalele” Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku

“Abo Mvelo” by Daliwonga ft. Mellow & Sleazy & MJ

“Adiwele” by Young Stunna ft. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa “Asibe Happy” Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku “Dipatje Tsa Felo” by Felo Le Tee & Myztro feat. Daliwonga “Nkao Tempela” by Ch’coo & Mellow & Sleazy

“Izolo” by DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca “Khusela” by Kabza De Small ft. Msaki

“Mina Nawe” by Soa Mattrix & Mashudu feat.Happy Jazzman & Emotionz DJ “Ngixolele ” by Busta 929 ft. Boohle

“Paris” by Q-Mark & TpZee ft. Afriikan Papi

“Sengzwile” by Mas Musiq ft. Aymos & Young Stunna

“Siyathandana” by Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle & Abidoza

“Umlando” by Toss, Mdoovar & 9umba