Why BBNaija remains a socio-economic phenomenon

When Big Brother Nigeria debuted in 2006, it quickly captured attention, drawing viewers to their screens and sparking discussions about the unique concept. It introduced a new era of TV entertainment in Nigeria.

That year, 14 housemates delivered premium entertainment to audiences on M-Net and DStv Channel 37. Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede, the hosts, met expectations perfectly.

Since then, the Nigerian version of the Big Brother reality TV franchise has grown into the biggest show in Africa. Each edition sees companies competing for sponsorship, and many people look forward to joining the show, which promises great entertainment for viewers and the possibility of a better life for the housemates. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 could stop the show, as it aired the Lockdown edition.

Now in its ninth season, the show, popularly known as BBNaija, reflects nine years of MultiChoice Nigeria’s dedication to producing quality local content. Every season brings fresh twists, more drama, and bigger prizes for the winner.

Viewers also eagerly anticipate the theme each year, as it sets the tone for the show. The themes provide context and drive conversations. The theme guides the Housemates’ strategy to stay in the game and ultimately win the winner-takes-all grand prize.

From See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, and Lockdown to Shine Ya Eye, Level Up, All Stars, and No Loose Guard, each season has lived up to its theme, fuelling intense passion, followership, and conversation on social media, second only to football.

Furthermore, the show continues to grow in popularity. The Level Up edition (season 7) recorded one billion votes, while the All Stars edition saw 1.53 billion votes cast across regions, highlighting its passionate audience.

BBNaija’s success has been sustained due to MultiChoice’s huge investments, despite economic challenges like soaring inflation, which continue to drive up production costs.

In 2022, MultiChoice revealed it spent ₦4.7 billion on BBNaija season 7, and ₦5.5 billion on the All Stars edition in 2023, according to Busola Tejumola, executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, the amount covered production, construction, fittings, technical aspects, licensing, satellite costs, and marketing.

Tejumola explained that these investments show MultiChoice’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s entertainment industry, providing fans with the certainty of a yearly event.

BBNaija also creates significant employment opportunities. Each season, the show employs interior designers, fashion designers, hair stylists, a production team, artisans, writers, and photographers, among many others.

For example, MultiChoice disclosed that it directly and indirectly employed 1,200 people for the 2022 edition, while the 2023 All Stars edition engaged over 2,000 workers. This year’s No Loose Guard season has seen nearly 3000 people involved in making it a success.

The show also promotes the work of young fashion designers, who get to showcase their talents during the Opening Night and Saturday Night parties. Artisans have the opportunity to create the props and elements for the various games and challenges throughout the season. However, the housemates benefit the most from the BBNaija ecosystem, often becoming celebrities overnight, with brands and fans eager to connect with them.

Most housemates seize this opportunity to build careers in TV presenting, brand ambassadorships, Nollywood, and other fields. The show has become a launchpad for young people, giving them a chance to grow their personal brands and increase their net worth.

Take Katung Aduwak, for example, the winner of season 1. After his victory, he pursued further studies at the Digital Film Academy in New York, earning a degree in directing. He has since become a film producer, working on projects such as Unwanted Guest and Heaven’s Hell, and appeared in Desperate Housewives on EbonyLife TV.

This is not limited to winners, though. Bisola Aiyeola, the runner-up in season 2, transitioned into a successful creative entrepreneur. She is now an actress, composer, singer, songwriter, TV and radio presenter, and the founder of Brown Girls Magic. Mike Edwards, the runner-up in season 4, has represented Nigeria in the high jump and taken up professional boxing.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, known as Laycon, who won the Lockdown edition, has made a name for himself in both the music and film industries. Many other housemates have also seen new opportunities open up after the show.

Sponsors, too, have enjoyed the benefits of being associated with BBNaija. The 2024 edition saw major brands like Guinness, Smirnoff, and Pepsi return as sponsors, reaffirming the show’s commercial value. For these sponsors, BBNaija offers huge brand exposure and an opportunity for corporate social responsibility.

BBNaija has established itself as more than just a TV show. It is a cultural and economic phenomenon that showcases Nigerian talent, creates employment, and serves as a platform for young people to achieve their dreams. The show’s ability to evolve, innovate, and engage millions of viewers season after season is a testament to its influence on society. With each new edition, BBNaija continues to reshape the entertainment landscape and remains a springboard for success for both its participants and its sponsors, proving that reality TV can indeed have a lasting impact.

