Unending suspense as Philomena hits Abuja with star-studded performances

Drama, comedy and interminable suspense are words used to describe what was an incredible weekend in Abuja, when Nollywood veterans; Monalisa Chinda a.k.a ‘Madam Philo’, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester and Tammy Abusi took to the stage to perform ‘Philomena; an interview with a prostitute’, written and directed by Bimbo Manuel, a theatre, film and TV veteran, who once again created a slam-dunk with Monalisa Chinda, actress, talk show host and producer, alongside her team at K’ike Productions, to bring the magic of the inimitable star-studded stage play to Abuja.

The stage play, which held from July, 22 -24, 2022, at NAF Officers Mess and Suites, Kado, witnessed a staggering turnout, with red carpet sessions graced by the crème de la crème, celebrities alike and various media houses. Overwhelmed by the massive support and turnout for the successful event, Bimbo Manuel, the writer and director, raved: “We are amazed by the turnout and humbled by the love, support that Abuja has shown us, that we realise that now more than ever, that there is the need to continue to do productions like this”.

The play told an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three major characters; a failed journalist, an expired prostitute and a frustrated teacher and its effect on the Nigerian social, economic and cultural factors, which led to the stagnation of their lives.