Top 5 cities in Africa with the best quality of life mid-2024

As of mid-2024, several African cities have emerged as leaders in quality of life, offering attractive environments for residents and visitors alike.

These cities showcase a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and urban development.

With ongoing infrastructure improvements, they are poised to maintain their appeal to residents and investors seeking high standards of living on the continent.

Numbeo’s recent analysis highlighted African cities with the highest quality of life in mid-2024, using a composite score that factors in purchasing power, safety, healthcare, cost of living, property affordability, commute times, pollution, and climate.

Four out of the top five African cities boasting the best quality of life in mid-2024 are located in South Africa.

Here are the 5 African cities with the best quality of life mid-year 2024

1. Cape Town, South Africa – quality of life index: 159.6

Cape Town, nestled between the iconic Table Mountain and the azure Atlantic Ocean, tops the list with a Quality of Life Index of 159.6. Renowned for its stunning natural beauty, vibrant cultural scene, and excellent infrastructure, Cape Town continues to attract residents and tourists alike. The city offers a blend of modern amenities and a rich historical tapestry, making it a coveted destination for those seeking a high quality of life.

2. Pretoria, South Africa – quality of life index: 151.0

Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, follows closely with a Quality of Life Index of 151.0. Pretoria appeals to families and professionals alike because of its leafy suburbs, relaxed pace of life, and robust healthcare and educational facilities. The city’s pleasant climate and cultural diversity, make it appealing as a desirable place to live and work.

3. Durban, South Africa – quality of life index: 146.9

Durban, situated on the eastern coast of South Africa, ranks third with a Quality of Life Index of 146.9. Famous for its golden beaches, subtropical climate, and thriving culinary scene, Durban offers a relaxed lifestyle combined with a burgeoning economy. The city’s investment in infrastructure and urban development has enhanced its livability, attracting residents seeking a coastal lifestyle with urban conveniences.

4. Johannesburg, South Africa – quality of life index: 140.9

Johannesburg, the economic powerhouse of South Africa, secures the fourth position with a Quality of Life Index of 140.9. Known as the “City of Gold,” Johannesburg boasts a dynamic cultural landscape, world-class healthcare facilities, and a robust business environment. Despite its reputation for hustle and bustle, the city offers a diverse range of neighbourhoods catering to various lifestyles, from cosmopolitan living to serene suburban areas.

5. Nairobi, Kenya – quality of life index: 97.4

Closing the list is Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city, with a Quality of Life Index of 97.4. Nairobi stands out for its entrepreneurial spirit, vibrant social scene, and proximity to wildlife and natural reserves. The city’s growth in infrastructure and technology has bolstered its appeal as a hub for business and innovation in East Africa, attracting a diverse expatriate community seeking a balance between urban living and natural beauty.