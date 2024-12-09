Top 4 Holiday Fashion Must-Haves by Yolanda Okereke

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to elevate your style game, and who better to guide you through this than Yolanda Okereke, the fashion principal on the Style Magnate, Showmax’s Original fashion reality TV show.

With her keen eye for fashion, Yolanda shares her top tips on how to stay stylish, yet comfortable, this holiday season.

1. Choose breezy fabrics

The holidays are all about comfort and style, and Yolanda suggests going for lightweight fabrics. On those days spent with family and friends, fabrics like chiffon, cotton, silk, and lace are perfect. These breezy fabrics offer the best of both worlds – comfort and elegance so you can move effortlessly from holiday meals to festivities.

2. Accessorize boldly

Statement jewellery is a must this season. Yolanda advises going all out with bold, eye-catching pieces that transform any outfit from basic to beautiful. Whether it’s oversized earrings, stacked rings, bold necklaces or chunky bracelets, accessories have the power to transform your outfit and make you stand out at any holiday gathering.

3. Wear practical shoes

Comfort is key during the holiday season, and that means choosing the right footwear. Yolanda suggests opting for embellished flats or low wedges—stylish yet practical choices that will keep your feet happy throughout all your festive activities. They’re most comfortable in this season.

4. Mix traditional and modern pieces

One of Yolanda’s signature style tips is blending traditional and modern pieces. It’s a Nigerian-style staple that brings together the best of both worlds, and it’s perfect for the holiday season. Whether it’s pairing a classic Ankara print with a contemporary blouse or wearing a traditional headpiece with a modern dress, mixing these styles gives your look an exciting and unique twist

For more style inspiration, stream episodes 1-9 of Style Magnate on Showmax and watch as contestants face off in increasingly complex challenges to prove they can deliver show-stopping, red-carpet-worthy creations, worthy of some of the biggest names in fashion.

