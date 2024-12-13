Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time

The world of film is a large and changing field where the quest of box office profits and the highest level of creativity come together. Undoubtedly, there is a connection between the most successful films and the best-made films. As with any free market, good filmmaking is commercially rewarded. Not only do great movies make a lot of money, but they also alter our perceptions of the world and how we think.

According to Box Office Mojo, here are the top 10 movies of all time, based on their worldwide box office gross revenue:

Avatar (2009) – $2.92 billion

The highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar has made over $2.92 billion globally. The movie’s revolutionary 3D technology and visual effects contributed to its widespread popularity.

Avengers Endgame (2019) – $2.74 billion

Avengers Endgame, the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made over $2.74 billion globally. The film was a huge hit with fans because of its epic climax to the Infinity Saga.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.31 billion

The Way of Water, the eagerly anticipated Avatar sequel, has made nearly $2.31 billion globally. The movie’s breathtaking special effects and captivating 3D experience have contributed to its widespread popularity.

Titanic (1997) – $2.22

James Cameron’s epic romance tragedy movie has made over $2.22 billion globally. The film has become a revered classic because of its ageless plot and standout performances.

Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.06 billion

More than $2.06 billion has been made worldwide from the seventh episode of the Star Wars series. The movie was a huge hit with fans because of its nostalgic appeal and the addition of new characters.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.04 billion

Avengers Infinity War, the 19th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has made over $2.04 billion globally. The film became a worldwide sensation due to its huge success and unexpected ending.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92 billion

With almost $1.92 billion in global box office receipts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 27th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film’s nostalgic appeal and multiverse-spanning plot contributed to its enormous popularity among fans.

Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.69 billion

Inside Out 2, the follow-up to Pixar’s acclaimed animated feature, has made over $1.69 billion worldwide. The film’s exquisite animation and well-considered narrative have contributed to its widespread popularity.

Jurassic World (2015) – $1.67 billion

Jurassic World, the fourth film in the Jurassic Park series, has made over $1.67 billion worldwide. The film was a huge hit with viewers because of its exciting action scenes and nostalgic appeal.

The Lion King (2019) – $1.66 billion

The Lion King, a cherished animated classic, has made over $1.66 billion worldwide thanks to Disney’s photorealistic remake. The film’s remarkable performances and breathtaking cinematography contributed to its widespread success.

