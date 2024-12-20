The Next Titan sets to return on TV screens

…Call for entries opens for Season 10

The Next Titan, Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality TV show, is set to return for season 10.

The upcoming season, which is aptly tagged ‘The Unconventional’, kicked off with a media launch and pre-show brunch at Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, on December 18, 2024.

Speaking at the event, Mide Akinlaja, executive producer of the reality TV show, noted that apart from the entertainment aspect of the 10-week show, its importance lies in demystifying entrepreneurship and igniting entrepreneurial spirit of young talented Nigerians, while showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives with just an idea that can be scaled to greatness

“We are excited again to inform you that we are set for the new season, which is our 10th anniversary edition. This will give young and ambitious entrepreneurs another

opportunity to showcase their business ideas and battle one another for a grand prize of N50 million,” he explained.

“The Season 10 will also give opportunity to the viewers to begin their journey of becoming a titan by winning N1 million weekly through participating in a weekly trivia of the show”.

Speaking further, he noted that the show is a big contributor to the socio-economic development of Nigeria by scouting for young talented people who have entrepreneurial acumens, grooming them through rigorous tasks, boardroom process, mentorship, and eventually funding a winner’s idea leading to an opportunity to create jobs for themselves.

He observed that apart from the inspiring success stories of the previous winners, The Next Titan, being on national television, has also positively impacted on the

generality of other young people and some have shared their testimonies regarding the programme causing a great shift in their mind-sets to moving from jobs-seekers to jobs-providers.

Offering details of the new season, the executive producer noted that the process will start with the contestants pitching their business ideas through auditions (including online) in four major cities in Nigeria; Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Lagos.

The audition will select the Top 50 for theTop 50 Boot Camp, after which 20 final contestants with the brightest ideas would be shortlisted to live together in the Titan House to compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions during eviction shows in the Titan boardroom.

He also noted that with the media launch, registrations for the season 10 has been activated with the call for entries, which commences immediately and will close by January 25, 2025.

The auditions will begin in February starting with Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos, before other pre-show activities such as Top 50 Boot Camp; and Premiere Gala where the Top 20 will be unveiled.

The main show of the 10th season will host 20 vibrant, smart and unconventional contestants, who must be street smart in order to make it through the challenges. They will further prove their entrepreneurial flair through various business challenges on the 10-week show.

Just like the previous seasons, each week’s tasks will incorporate various aspects of business: sales, marketing, promotions, charities, advertising pitches and others. The contestants will also experience the importance of philanthropy and community service by initiating such campaigns on the show.

The season also parades judges who are top Nigerian business leaders and who will also take advantage of their positions as judges to mentor the contestants and millions of viewers.

The mentorship will also entail visits of other young successful entrepreneurs to the house of the contestants on a weekly basis.

The season 10 show features more sponsors and partners with Betano; a leading global game-tech and betting company, as the headline sponsor.

Explaining the rationale for bringing Betano on board, Akinlaja said that by headlining The Next Titan 10, Betano is “creating a strategic partnership that will positively influence the minds of young Nigerians that betting is for the enlightened minds to have fun, while also can be leveraged by entrepreneurs”.

Also speaking at the event, Eric Anthony, the immediate past winner of the show, encouraged youthful entrepreneurs to enter for the competition, saying, “My participation was more like a coincidence because I was not ready to leave my business for those long days of the competition.

“However, I came out with a wonderful, transformative feeling to rule my world, which came from the camping impact”.

On his part, Victor Emaye, season eight first runner-up, noted that the show is a veritable platform to realise one’s dreams, especially the prize money, networking and mentorship opportunities.

For Sifax Group, a traditional sponsor of the show, the continued sponsorship of the show since inception is due to the fact that its ideals align with its vision of youth empowerment and socio-economic development.

Sifax Group, which also hosted the event at its Marriott Hotel Ikeja, pledged further support for the show due to its crucial role in grooming entrepreneurs who will create jobs, wealth and lead the economy tomorrow.

Betano also used the opportunity to explain what it does and its relevance in the show.

