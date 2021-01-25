The Jimi Tewe company to showcase income, investment windows in millionaire employee conference

For thousands of employees who daily struggle with indecision on how to invest, what to invest in, and where to invest money, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession, the Millionaire Employee Conference, offers hopes and practical solutions.

The 3-day free conference, scheduled to hold from Thursday, February 25 to Saturday, 27, 2021, being organised virtually by The Jimi Tewe Company, with the theme “Where to Make and Invest Money in 2021,” will bring together revered investment experts and consultants to share practical experiences and give insights into how employees can legitimately earn income from other sources while still keeping their jobs.

Some of the millionaire employee community facilitators, who were in attendance at the press briefing include Wola Joseph, chief legal officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company; Gbolahan Aina, acting managing director, Cordros Asset Management; Dipo Ajayi, head, fixed income, Chapel Hill Denham, Jimi Tewe, CEO, The Jimi Tewe Company, among others.

According to Jimi Tewe, who is also a human resource consultant and international speaker, the millionaire employee conference has been designed to assist working professionals in Nigeria and Diaspora to understand better how to increase and multiply their income.

“The focus will be to make money and to invest money in 20201,” said Tewe at a media briefing announcing the upcoming conference in Lagos, on Friday.

Speaking on why the conference is compelling, Tewe, alongside his co-millionaire employee community facilitators, said: “The year 2020 brought a lot of uncertainty to the world, with so many people losing their job and the future of work shifting from what it used to be which in turn is redefining the status quo.

“However, in the midst of these there has been opportunities to multiply wealth for some others. The conference seeks to help employees better how to create multiple streams of income and also know where to invest in 2021.”

The conference, he added, would focus on specific areas where investors can explore opportunities that offer good returns on investment.

Such areas, according to the expert, include international real estate investment in Nigeria, forex trading, local and international money market etc. The conference will also identify unique investment opportunities in the economy at this time of recession.

In putting the conference together, Tewe said it aligns with his philosophy, which has always been to see how “I can help people tap into that part of them that world is yet to know.”

The Jimi Tewe Company is a human capacity development firm focused on helping people discover the best of themselves for maximum productivity and providing effective people solutions to organisations across different industries.