The Black Book hits 17m views, tops in 69 countries

The Black Book, the action Nollywood thriller directed by Editi Effiong, has garnered 17 million views and is among top ten Netflix movies in 69 countries, since it was released on 22 September 2023.

It is now regarded as the biggest ever African film on Netflix and the first Nollywood movie to break into the top global views on the streaming platform.

“Never in my life did I think this could happen. Thank you so much to everyone who watched, shared, talked about,” said Effiong who posted the number. “Thank you, my amazing cast and crew.”

BusinessDay checks on Flixpatrol, a platform that tracks the top ten movies on Netflix daily, shows that The Black Book featured consistently on the global top ten list up till October 3 where it is at No. 7. It was at No.8 on October 2.