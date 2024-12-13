‘The Awakening’, festive art exhibition, opens in Lagos

This December, art lovers have a reason to rejoice as The Awakening takes center stage, showcasing the vibrant creativity of some artists. Opening with an exclusive private viewing on December 13, 2024 at 2pm, the exhibition will welcome the public from December 14 to 20, 2024 from 10 am daily at #4 Hunponu-Wusu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Curated to highlight emerging talent, The Awakening offers a fresh perspective on contemporary art. This year’s lineup features an impressive array of artists, including Samuel Alfa, Faith Omole, Agbadu Peter, Okeoghene Ariama, Mr. Waduud, Olufemi Kayo, and Rotimi Akinnire. Each artist brings their unique vision and voice to the exhibition, crafting pieces that challenge, inspire and engage.

The theme, ‘The Awakening’, symbolizes a reawakening to the transformative power of art in modern society. It reflects the voices of young artists who use their craft to navigate personal, cultural, and societal narratives. From bold strokes of color to intricate designs, every piece on display is a testament to the resilience and passion of emerging creators.

In a world where established names often dominate the spotlight, The Awakening serves as a crucial platform for emerging artists to shine. Samuel Alfa’s evocative use of texture explores human vulnerability, while Faith Omole’s work dives deep into themes of femininity and cultural heritage. Agbadu Peter and Okeoghene Ariama push boundaries with innovative techniques that challenge conventional norms.

Read also: Art exhibition in Lagos boosts awareness of Asaba massacre

Meanwhile, Mr. Waduud, Olufemi Kayo and Rotimi Akinnire captivate audiences with their distinct styles, ranging from abstract expressions to thought-provoking installations. Together, the seven artists embody the spirit of creativity and innovation, offering visitors a glimpse into the future of art.

More than just an art showcase, The Awakening aims to foster dialogue and connection. It invites viewers to reflect on their perceptions and interpretations of the world around them. By providing a platform for untold stories and unconventional approaches, the exhibition challenges the boundaries of art and encourages audiences to think critically.

With the many things going for the exhibition, art lovers, seasoned art collector and even casual admirers, have reasons to visit #4 Hunponu-Wusu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, for The Awakening, which is promising to an experience not to be missed, especially this festive season. As well, the private viewing on December 13, 2024 offers an intimate glimpse into the exhibition, while the public showcase from December 14 to 20, 2024 ensures ample opportunity for everyone to engage with the artwork and meet the artists.

Share