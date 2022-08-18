TG Omori releases visuals of ‘Bandana’

ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known as TG Omori, has gotten fans talking again with the official video of ‘Bandana’ by FireboyDML featuring Asake directed by him, following his previous visual work of Buga video.

The music producer who directed the video ‘Buga,’ which received 1 million views in just 24 hours, has done another video shoot of ‘Bandana,’ currently at 650kviews in just 20 hours and trending number 1 on music youtube.

He has directed music videos for recording artists across various genres including Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Timaya, Naira Marley, and many others.

The ‘Bandana’ video with the visual effects, the plot idea, costume, and creativity in the video made the 3-minute work of art come together beautifully.

Here are some of the fan’s reactions on Twitter

“Bandana is a fantastic song on its own as Fireboy and Asake dropped a banger in it. But TG Omori added even more magic to the jam with the video. The boy director is just on fire!” said Chuma Nnoli.

Charts African tweeted “The Bandana video makes the song sound fresh and brings a different kind of joy when watching. It’s so addictive you can watch it a billion times and you will not notice”.

“Watched Bandana’s music video and said a silent prayer for TG Omori because this creativity of his, needs never to run dry!” said Ade Piper.

“You can’t watch a Bandana video once and move on. You will go back to it again and again. Trust me. Fireboy DML, Asake, and TG Omori dropped a classic” said Tuchel Kris