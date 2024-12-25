Ten top-rated Nollywood films of 2024

This year has been a remarkable year for Nollywood, with films like ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ shattering records and ‘Ajosepo’ captivating audiences. From historical biopics to supernatural thrillers and family comedies, the Nigerian cinema continues to push boundaries and resonate with viewers locally and internationally.

In this article, BusinessDay curates the 10 top-rated Nollywood films of the year dating back from December 2023 to November 2024 based on their critical acclaim and box office dominance.

‘The Weekend’ by Daniel Oriahi

‘The Weekend,’ a 2024 horror movie, tells the story of Nikiya, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh, the lead cast of Mami Wata by C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi. As she desires to meet the family of her fiancé, Luke, played by Bucci Franklin, finds herself in a different world of mystery and suspense.

The movie has been cited as one of the best movies this year, with near-perfect lighting, score, and great cinematography. Despite making over N8 million at the box office, the movie was selected to screen at international selection at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York and the BFI London Film Festival, among many other international film festivals.

‘The Weekend’ topped the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards, getting 16 nominations, including ‘Best Achievement in Make-Up,’ ‘Best Achievement in Costume Design,’ and ‘Best Achievement in Visual Effects.’

The 16 nominations set a new record for Nollywood. Subsequently, it dominated the AMAA, winning ‘Best Achievement in Screenplay’ and ‘Best Film,’ among other awards.

‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ by Bolanle Austen-Peters

The acclaimed biopic, ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,’ has emerged as a cinematic triumph and a powerful tribute to a Nigerian icon. The film delves into the life and legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a trailblazing figure who challenged colonialism and patriarchy in Nigeria. Through masterful storytelling and compelling performances, the movie captures the essence of a woman who became a symbol of resistance and ignited a movement for social change.

The film has garnered widespread praise for its historical accuracy, artistic vision, and exceptional acting. Kehinde Bankole delivers a captivating performance as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, portraying her strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice.

The supporting cast, including Joke Silva, further elevates the film with their nuanced portrayals of key figures in Ransome-Kuti’s life. The movie’s success at the box office and critical acclaim highlight its significance as both a historical document and a compelling piece of cinema. The movie currently streams on Prime Video.

‘A Tribe Called Judah’ by Adeoluwa Owu and Funke Akindele

‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is the story of Jedidiah Judah, a resilient single mother raising five sons from different fathers. The film explores the challenges of single parenthood and confronts the societal stigma associated with it. The film stars Funke Akindele, Jide Kene, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde, Uzee Usman, Olumide Oworu, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Genoveva Umeh, among others.

The movie became the first Nollywood film to gross N1 billion nationwide in three weeks. It had a total revenue of N1.4 billion and sits at the top as the highest-grossing Nigerian movie. After its successful theatre run, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

‘Àjosepò’ by Kayode Kasum

The Nigerian comedy-drama, ‘Ajosepo,’ has quickly become a box-office success and a social media sensation. The film tells the story of a young couple, Dapo and Tani, whose wedding plans are upended by family secrets, tensions, and unexpected revelations.

With a star-studded cast featuring Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, Bisola Ayieola, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Solade, and Mike Afolarin, ‘Ajosepo’ has captured audiences with its hilarious portrayal of family dynamics and cultural nuances. The film’s impressive opening week earnings of N51.9 million and total gross of N257.2 million highlight its popularity and commercial success.

‘Òlòtūré: The Journey’ (2024) by Ebonylife Studios

Riding off the back of the 2020 movie ‘Òlòtūré,’ which followed the lead actor Sharon Ooja who played an undercover sex worker risking her life to expose a human trafficking ring, the sequel, ‘Òlòtūré: The Journey,’ picks up where the original left off.

The limited series, which debuted on Netflix on June 28 June, follows Òlòtūré’s journey to Europe as she continues her fight against human trafficking. The movie tackles different subject matters: human trafficking, betrayal, and the protagonists’ quest for survival.

‘Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre’ (2024) by Kunle Afolayan

‘Aníkúlápó’ returned in the highly anticipated Netflix series ‘Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre.’ Picking up where the acclaimed film left off, the series follows Saro (Kunle Remi) as he navigates his newfound immortality and copes with the loss of Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye).

Saro’s journey leads him to the mystical city of Ojumo, where he encounters otherworldly beings, uncovering ancient secrets and facing a destiny beyond his imagination. Along the way, he finds solace and sparks a new romance with the fierce and enigmatic Princess Omowunmi, played by Eyiyemi Afolayan, daughter of the legendary filmmaker and movie director, Kunle Afolayan. With its stunning visuals, compelling drama, and a touch of romance, ‘Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre’ provides fans of Nollyood with fantasy, romance, and Yoruba mythology.

‘Momiwa’ by Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen, a Nollywood filmmaker, follows up her award-winning film, ‘Sista,’ with this family comedy-drama. Momiwa revolves around a passionate housekeeper who has an air of joy around her. Her boss’ estranged wife’s arrival sends things into a spiral, leaving her to navigate the situation. This film is a classic Nollywood drama that anyone would be delighted to watch. The cast includes: Blessing-Jessica Obasi as the lead cast, Iyabo Ojo, and Uzor Arukwe, among others. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

‘Farmer’s Bride’ by Adebayo Tijani, Jack’enneth Opukume

‘Farmer’s Bride,’ a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural set in 1980s Ibadan, has captivated audiences and climbed the ranks of Nigeria’s highest-grossing films. The movie tells the story of Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer who marries a young bride named Funmi, seeking solace and companionship. However, their union faces significant challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and ultimately engages in a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew.

The film, released on September 27, 2024, and still showing in cinemas nationwide, has garnered praise for its compelling storyline and stellar cast, which includes Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, and Wumi Toriola. With its current earnings reaching N138 million, ‘Farmer’s Bride’ has secured its place as a box office success and a notable addition to the Nigerian film landscape.

‘All’s Fair in Love’ by Deyemi Okanlawon

This movie marked Deyemi Okanlawon’s debut as a film producer. It earned N7.6 million in ticket sales on February 14, 2024, the day it premiered, followed by N10.4 million during its advanced screenings and rounded up its cinematic run with N132 million.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film revolves around two best friends and business partners whose relationship is tested. They both fall in love with the same woman, which creates a love triangle. Its stars include: Timini Egbuson, Deyemi Okanlawon, Buhle Samuels, Ireti Doyle, and Lateef Adedimeji.

‘Queen Lateefah’ by Adeoluwa Owu

‘Queen Lateefah’ follows the life of Lateefah Adeleke, a 30-year-old businesswoman who claims to have travelled the world and belongs to a high society status. Her encounter with Jide Rhodes, a 35-year-old businessman, reveals all her hidden secrets.

Queen Lateefah by first-time cinematic producer, Wumi Toriola, has a cumulative earning of N269.53 million. The cast includes: Kunle Remi, Femi Adebayo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Manuel, Elvina Ibru, Enioluwa, and Gbubemi Ejeye.

