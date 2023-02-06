Tems takes home first Grammy Award

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, won her first-ever Grammy Award at the 2023 Grammy Awards gala ceremony.

The “Free Minds” hit crooner, whose fame shot into the limelight after her hit collaboration song with Wizkid, titled Essence, gave her the opportunity to collaborate on hit songs with the finest in the music industry in America.

Tems’ first Grammy came on Sunday night at the cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles for her featured song in the 2022 hit song by Future, “Wait for U,” which also included Drake. By virtue of this award, Tems becomes the first Nigerian and African to win a Grammy for “Best Melodic Rap Performance.”

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, who was nominated in the “Best Global Music Album” and the “Best Global Music Performance” categories, failed to win any of them.