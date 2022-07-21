Tems set for fourth billboard hot 100 entry after Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ album credit

Nigerian superstar singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as ‘Tems’ is set to continue her successful reign in the global music scene after being revealed as one of the songwriters on Beyonce’s next album – ‘Renaissance’.

The official track list of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ was posted on social media on Thursday, July 20, 2022, with Tems credited as one of the songwriters on track 10 titled ‘Move’ under her full name Temilade Openiyi.

Chances are high that the Afrobeat singer will make another top 10 entry featuring on Beyoncé’s album as the American singer is the first woman in history to have 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, with eight of them reaching number one and 10 songs on the chart as a member of a group.

Tems has three songs on the billboard hot 100, including Future’s number one hit ‘Wait For You’ also featuring Drake and currently placed at No. 3 on the latest ranking, Wizkid’s ‘Essence which peaked at number nine, and Drake’s ‘Fountains’ which peaked at number 26 in September 2016.

The 2022 BET Awards, saw the Nigerian-born superstar make history when she became the first African female artist to win 2 awards when she took home the Best International Act Prize and the best collaboration for the hit song ‘Essence’. The singer was also nominated in the ‘Best New Act’ category

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ is set to be released on July 29th, 2022 and fans both locally and internationally will give attention to what Tems has to bring to the album and most probably shoot the song to the top 10 on the charts.

Wizkid made history by becoming the first African artist with four songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including his first entry for Drake’s number-one hit single One Dance, Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, which peaked at number 76, and his hit song “Essence” with Tems and Justin Beiber, which peaked at number 9, and Chris Brown’s single “Call Me Everyday,” which peaked at number 76 as well. Tems is looking to equal that number with her contribution on the track ‘Move’.

Tems concurrently boasts a record of 10 entries on the recently launched Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart including ‘Essence’, ‘Free Mind’, ‘Higher, Found’, ‘Damages’, ‘Replay’, ‘The Key’, ‘Ice T’, Crazy Things’, and ‘Interference’.