SpeakHER conference to help women win with their voice

Ayo Mairo-Ese, Co-founder of SpeakHER, has said that women should use the power of their words to influence and inspire others.

“Communication is more than just a skill, it’s a tool for breaking barriers and leading with confidence.

Through SpeakHER, we are creating a movement where every woman can take the stage and win with her words,” she added.

Ayo Mairo-Ese, alongside Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, her Co-founder have a vision to help young girls find their voices and step on to greater platforms through effective communication.

To this end, SpeakHER has taken its message of women empowerment through effective communication to government secondary schools in Lagos where the organisation alongside Junior Achievement Nigeria have conducted workshops and training sessions to boost girls’ confidence in communication.

This year’s conference builds on this legacy of empowerment, offering a platform for both established and emerging professionals and young girls to share their stories and develop essential communication skills.

The SpeakHER Conference 2024 plans to help secondary school students and professionals gain more inclusivity.

“The journey to finding your voice and using it effectively starts with confidence,” said Akinkugbe-Filani.

“This year’s SpeakHER Conference is about amplifying that journey, equipping women to step into every room with the assurance that their words matter and can drive change,” she added.

With the theme, ‘Take the stage, win with words’ SpeakHER’s mission is to empower women with communication excellence, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in leadership, business, and public life.

According to the co-founders, SpeakHER is about more than communication skills and public speaking but also about unlocking the potential within every woman to step boldly into any arena.

With an exciting lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, the SpeakHER Conference 2024 promises to be a game-changer for women across industries.

The 2nd edition is slated to hold on Saturday, 19th October 2024, themed: ‘Take the stage: Win with words.”

