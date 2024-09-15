SOTO to showcase Nigerian artists at London art fair

Making its debut at the upcoming 1-54 Contemporary Art Fair in London, SOTO Gallery will be showcasing the works of Johnson Uwadinma and Uche Uzorka, two acclaimed contemporary Nigerian artists.

The art fair will open from October 10 – 13, 2024, while SOTO will be at Booth EMB3 of the London art fair.

The works of the two exhibiting Nigerian artists offer a compelling inquiry into the dynamic forces shaping our urban landscapes and delve into the collective memories that forge identities and sense of belonging.

Each artist, with their distinct visual language, invites viewers to reconsider the powerful interplay between environment, memory, and self.

Uwadinma’s latest works feature figures adorned with fragmented geometric patterns set against minimalist, textured backgrounds. Drawing from the socio-political context of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, he explores the region’s troubled history with oil exploitation, weaving these themes into a broader reflection on humanity’s complex relationship with nature.

Similarly, Uzroka presents to us the struggles and the triumphs of urbanization. His use of intricate lines offers an exploration of geography and how history shapes the present. Often starting with a single point, his lines echo how settlements are formed, and how they have developed and shaped urban landscapes. It is a powerful study of the fragmentation of life in urban cities.

Uwadinma and Uzorka utilize various artistic techniques, such as pointillism, acrylic and oil painting, combined with mixed media approaches, to captivate the viewer. Both artists use bold colors and intricate patterns to create a sense of intrigue, revealing the deep emotional connections between individuals and their surroundings.

The presentation of these artists and their body of works at the fair is critical as they explore global themes by elevating discourse on contemporary Nigerian art. Together these artworks create a space where the past, present and future intertwine.

Uwandinma, born in Kaduna State, received his BA and MA from the University of Port Harcourt. His work intricately explores themes of morality, memory, history, and human coexistence through a tactile interplay of imagery. He employs various mediums including oil on paper collage, acrylic on canvas, and mixed media techniques to invite viewers into a world where the body becomes a repository of memories, gestures, and cultural affiliations.

His fascination with the human body as a repository of encoded history is evident in his art, reflecting both past and present experiences and their impact on collective social development. Uwadinma has had numerous solo exhibitions, including recent shows in Geneva and Memphis, and has participated in prominent group exhibitions worldwide.

On the other hand, Uche Uzorka, who graduated with a major in Painting from the University of Nsukka, was born in Delta State.

He is renowned for his multifaceted practice incorporating painting, collage, charcoal, and ink drawing. A first-place winner in the 2011 Nigerian National Art Competition, Uzorka’s abstract works examine the expressions of people living in urban environments. His work has been featured in international group exhibitions across Berlin, New York, and South Africa, and he has participated in residencies in Nigeria and Germany. Uzorka’s works, consisting of painting, collage, cutting and pasting, charcoal, and ink drawing, are an examination of the expressions of people living in urban environments.