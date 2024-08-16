The Wheatbaker: Nigeria’s first art hotel, still enthralls guests with art after 13 years

For 13 years and running, The Wheatbaker Hotel has been a luxury and lifestyle address for discerning guests who take quality leisure offerings seriously.

For over one decade in business, the 70-room boutique hotel, located in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos, has offered guests all the comfort and convenience befitting its status as a luxury boutique/business hotel.

However, the hotel has always offered more to the guests, far beyond the comfort of the rooms and convenience of its business facilities.

At its opening in 2011, The Wheatbaker made history as the first art hotel in Nigeria, and the focus on art has never been compromised since then, rather it has increased year-on-year.

From the busy lobbies, quiet rooms, front desk, restaurants, to corners and walls, art speaks volume on the commitment of the hotel to support Nigerian artists, the visual art sector and the creative industry at large.

From the entrance, to the reception, lobby, restaurant, bar, and to the rooms, art speaks.

There is always an exhibition with beautiful and engaging artworks to excite the guests every time in the hotel, as well as offering the high net worth guests the opportunity to meet the great artists.

The above accounts for why the hotel has hosted over 37 art exhibitions, showcasing over 80 artists, and empowering many in 13 years of its operation.

Of course, the reasons to see the works abound; from the caliber of the artists involved, their creative ingenuity, among others.

From Raqib Bashorun, Billy Omabegho, Gbenga Offo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Susanne Wenger, Duke Asidere, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, Rom Isichei, Somi Nwandu, Isaac Emokpae, Peju Alatise, among others, these artists are Nigerian art masters known internationally.

As well, the hotel has through the exhibition created an institutional collection of artworks, which it often and generously displays to its guests.

The hotel has been intentional in stocking up its art collection. Sometime ago, it rolled out drums to celebrate its rich art collection from 2011 to 2017. The guests and art lovers were enthralled by the volume, quality and most importantly, the generosity of the hotel at displaying them.

This year, which marks its 13th year in the hospitality business, the hotel has once again opened doors to guests to see a richer collection of its artworks.

The hotel has opened an exhibition of its permanent artworks, which it tagged ‘Our Story II’.

Since June 2, 2024, the exhibition has been on and will run until December 1, 2024 in the hotel, while displaying works from many generations of artists, across diverse media.

So, this is a much more value for the guests and a reason to visit, delight oneself in the beauties and enjoy the hospitality offerings as well. As one guest puts it, “The Wheatbaker has a live museum”.

While credit goes to the SMO Contemporary Art, which has been the partner and curator of the exhibitions in the hotel since inception, part of the credit goes to Sandra Obiago, the in-house curator and founder of the art company, whose creative ideas have sustained the exhibitions over the years.

Explaining the rationale for art in the hotel during the showcase of the hotel’s 2011-2017 collection, Mosun Ogunbanjo, director, The Wheatbaker, said, “The decision for art to be prominent at the Wheatbaker was made long before we opened our doors. Art is therefore purposefully linked to our essence, our image and our brand.

“Our natural predilection for art and innovation are derived from a number of sources but I will mention two. Historically, our inspiration comes from the adventurer known as Amos Stanley Wynter Shackleford, who came from Jamaica in 1913 to work on the railroad.

“Shackleford’s restless spirit identified a vacuum in the market, which led him to innovate and industrialize the bread production process, whilst his creativity envisaged this graceful structure (now The Wheatbaker ) as his home.

“Another, more personal inspiration comes from my desire to become a fine artist. When I was alerted to the perilous uncertainty of such a career, I chose instead to take the road more traveled towards architecture. Happily, providence has fused all these identities together at the core of the Wheatbaker.

“Art at the Wheatbaker is where a silent conversation begins to come to life, where the guest is vividly and imaginatively connected to the soul of the city and to the pulse of the nation.

The Wheatbaker art collection creates an energy and a pervading lyrical essay that engages subliminally with any and every person. A rotating cast of ever changing stories speak from the canvas or sculpture, keeping vigil, warmly watchful, countering aloneness.

“The spirit of the pieces gently fills gaps and gives richness and luster to each room and each space. Lines blur and blend seamlessly between the built environment, the service, the art and the guest, at once invoking and reflecting what we know to be the soul and pulse of The Wheatbaker”.

Excited at the development, Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, the in-house curator of the collection, noted that the development and growth of the Wheatbaker Collection has been a labour of love.

“From the very first conversation with the owners of the hotel while construction works were going on, I was asked to use my experience as an art collector to acquire works, which would stand the test of time. We started with a small budget and I focused on acquiring works, which had a unique and fresh African aesthetic, local and international appeal.

“Our first acquisitions were works by Rom Isichei (reception), Peju Alatise (Grill Dining Room), Gerald Chukwuma (foyer) and external sculptures by Olu Amoda, which we initially leased and acquired over time.

“By the time we opened the doors of the hotel, the artworks were in place, and had become part of the brand of the hotel. Olu Amoda’s lifelike horse Boxer made entirely out of recycled mechanical spare parts greeted guests on arrival at the hotel entrance and quickly became a favourite backdrop for photographs.

“Rom’s 4 panels metallic Passages depicting human forms in dialogue became the familiar “home away from home” welcome to our esteemed clients every time they checked into the hotel.

“Peju Alatise’s powerful Marks painting became the Grill signifier while Gerald Chukwuma’s unusual tactile wooden slats became a magnet in the foyer.

“We had started with a striking art collection but the challenge was how to keep our client’s interest over time. I came up with the concept of using the hotel as a revolving art platform and bringing in diverse talent to showcase the breadth of local and international creativity; the art & hospitality concept was approved by the hotel’s owners and senior management. Before long we had developed an institutional rhythm for hosting quarterly art exhibitions which continue to attract an exciting cross section of art lovers. We started off inviting seasoned art collectors to host our exhibitions and soon we sought collaborations with sponsors from the local and international business community, Obiago explained.

On his part, Jess Castellote, architect and author, commended the hotel for exposing local artists to the ever changing cosmopolitan audiences, by providing regular exhibition space and by hosting and sponsoring numerous art-related events.

“In the process, The Wheatbaker has established a name for itself. Both the hotel and the Lagos artworld are winning with this partnership. Hopefully, it will become even more fruitful in years to come,” Castellote, a director at Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, said.

Well, the generous showcase of The Wheatbaker’s permanent art collection is still on till December 1, 2024. So, visit to see the sheer beauties on display, whilst patronizing the hotel as a guest or simply for the art.