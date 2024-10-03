Sony Music adds Vector to growing list of African acts

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has inked a deal with Sony Music Publishing. This partnership marks a major milestone for the artist, who has consistently delivered impactful music since his breakthrough in 2010.

With Sony Music’s vast resources and global reach, Vector is poised to expand his audience and solidify his position as a prominent figure in the African music scene. The deal also underscores Sony Music’s commitment to nurturing and promoting Nigerian talent, further establishing the country as a powerhouse in the global music industry.

Mobolaji Abikoye, A&R Manager at Sony West Africa, wrote on LinkedIn, “Blessings to the Lord once again. I’m super proud to have been a part of this signing. Join me in welcoming VEC aka VECTOR to the SMP family. Exciting times ahead”

Vector has released five studio albums under different imprints so far. ‘State of Surprise’ (2010) under YSG Entertainment, an exclusive collaboration album in 2012, ‘Lafíaji’ (2016) under G.RA.P Music, ‘Vibes Before Teslim: A Journey To Self-Discovery’ (2019) under Starstruck Management, and ‘Teslìm: The Energy Still Lives in Me’ (2022) under the rebranded GRAP Entertainment Limited with exclusive licence to ONErpm, a global distribution service.

Vector is the latest addition to Sony Music’s roster of African artists, which includes Nigerian stars like Mayorkun, Dice Ailes, and D’Banj. Sony Music West Africa, headquartered in Lagos and headed by Godwin Tom as the Managing Director, is dedicated to discovering and promoting Nigerian musical talent within Africa and on the global stage.

What this means for Vector

This deal means fans should expect a new body of work from Vector sooner or later, as signing a publishing agreement with a music publishing company requires assigning them the copyright to the artist’s work.

Even though details are not provided about what kind of deal the artist signed with Sony, the company is expected to now be charged with working on behalf of the artist to distribute relevant licensing, monitor the fair use of the work, and collect and distribute royalties.

The deal will likely see the company promote future and existing works on behalf of the artist.

Vector’s musical breakthrough came in 2010 with the release of his debut single, “Kilode,” featured on his first album, ‘State of Surprise,’ which was launched in February of the same year.

That same year, he was nominated at the 2010 Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Collaboration with Vocals for the track ‘Champion,’ in which he was featured by General Pype.

