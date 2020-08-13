Sinach’s Way Maker song gets multiple Dove Awards nomination

Way Maker, the critically-acclaimed song written by award-winning Osinachi Joseph popularly known as Sinach has been nominated in three categories – including the biggest song category – of the Dove Awards 2020 in the United States.

The categories Way Maker is vying for include ‘Song of the Year’, Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Priscilla Bueno), and Worship Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Leeland).

Organised by the Gospel Music Association (GMA) of the United States, the Dove Awards is one of the biggest gospel music awards in the world. The Song of the Year Category is the biggest accolade and is awarded to a songwriter and the publisher every year.

Way Maker’s nomination is arguably the first time ever a song written by a Nigerian gospel artist is making the top category.

“This nomination could only have come through the Spirit of God and not man,” Sinach said. “As I have said before, this song was born from the Spirit and it is soaring on the wings of the Holy Ghost. It is a song for the now. I am grateful to everyone who has supported us, the churches, the ministers who have taken this song to the ends of the earth, and the many people it continues to be a blessing to.”

Since the song was released on 30 September 2015, ‘Way Maker’ has been covered by a number of globally acclaimed Christian music artists such as Michael W. Smith, Leeland; Christafari; Passion Worship Bank; Maranda Curtis; and Bethel Music to mention a few.

Earlier in May 2020, two covers of ‘Way Maker’ by Michael W. Smith and Leeland were featured in the top 10 Hot Christian Songs chart. According to Billboard, It was the first time in the history of the Hot Christian songs that two versions of the same song have resided simultaneously in the top 10. Leeland’s version is currently ninth on the chart, while Michael W. Smith’s version is in the third position.

A senior worship leader at Loveworld Incorporated, Sinach has an overflowing catalogue of 9 studio albums with a very special Worship EP in the works. Her unrecorded songs but written, are in thousands.

While ‘Way Maker’ is her first song to gain global critical acclaim and peak on the Billboard, she says her being in the limelight was always a given so long as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Incorporated was organising record-breaking programs going back into the 90s.