Sinach named among Africa’s Most influential Women

Gospel music artist, Sinach has been added on the list of 100 Most Influential African Women, by Avance Media.

Sinach whose real name is Osinachi Kalu Joseph joins a list that includes notable music acts like Angélique Kidjo, Oumou Sangaré, and Yemi Alade have been added to Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential African Women in 2020 list.

The Ghana-based Advance Media list is an annual compilation achieved through a public nomination. Selected from 34 countries across the African continent, the women are essentially leaders in various fields of endeavor and role models for the younger generation.

This year’s list saw women from Nigeria record the most representation at 20. South Africa and Ghana made up the top three with 11 and 9 women leaders respectively.

Sinach is making it on the list for the first time in the entertainment category. She was also named among the Top 100 Most Reputable Persons on earth by Reputable Poll in 2019.

“Always grateful to Jesus for all He’s been doing in our Lives,” Sinach said. “A lot has happened this year,, but in all, we are still standing. I thank everyone that contributed to this and especially our fans and followers. You made this happen. Thank you for inspiring us.’

Earlier in August, Sinach was nominated in the Song of the Year category by Dove Awards for her critically-acclaimed song Way Maker.

The song is also vying for Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Priscilla Bueno), and Worship Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Leeland).

Organised by the Gospel Music Association (GMA) of the United States, the Dove Awards is one of the biggest gospel music awards in the world. The Song of the Year Category is the biggest accolade and is awarded to a songwriter and the publisher every year. The winners will be announced on 30 October. Speaking on modalities for selecting the women, Prince Akpah, managing director of Avance Media said the selection was made based on the achievements of the women.

“And they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa,” Akpah said.