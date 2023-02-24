Showmax spotlights rising Nollywood actors in Wura, its original series

Every year in Africa’s film industry, new stars are born. This is not unexpected in a thriving industry that keeps recording groundbreaking achievements and is widely predicted to create 20 million jobs and contribute $20 billion to the continent’s combined GDP over the next few years. Some stars, however, shine the brightest.

There is undoubtedly no bigger stage for new stars to shine than in Nollywood, Nigeria’s famed movie industry. Nollywood is reputable for producing some of the highest-grossing movies in Africa and is also usually at the front rows when the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) gongs are handed out annually. This explains why, every year, movie buffs intently seek new content and new faces in the industry they can warm up to and possibly follow their rise to stardom. Thanks to Showmax, that appetite is constantly being fed.

When Showmax, an online subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service launched to the public domain about eight years ago, it immediately committed to dishing out original African content to movie lovers’ delight. It has not faltered. In 2022, it served new Nigerian originals to its customer base including; Diiche, a psychological thriller; Flawsome, a drama series and; Crime and Justice Lagos, a drama about Nigeria’s policing system, among others.

But what it does even better, is breaking new super talents and launching up-and-coming actors to superstardom. For instance, Diiche, Showmax’s first original limited drama series in Nigeria, served as a litmus test for Uzoamaka Onuoha, and her brilliant performance thrust her into the stratosphere of Nollywood’s most promising actors.

And now, true to form, the video streaming service has begun to whip up widespread euphoria around the lineup of up-and-coming talents in Wura, its first Nigerian Original telenovela. Set in Iperindo, a small community in Osun State in the South-Western part of Nigeria, Wura seeks to tell the story of a community suffering a lack of development despite boasting rich resources which are cornered by a few.

Showmax premiered the historic show about a month ago, on January 23, 2023 with a balanced mix of old, rising stars, and completely fresh faces. Yomi Fash Lanso is an industry veteran, as are Ropo Ewenla and Carol King. They all play interesting characters as Anthony Amoo-Adeleke, Grace Adeleke, and Olusegun Kuti, respectively with thrilling performances that African movie lovers have become accustomed to. Rising star, Lanre Adediwura also features in the telenovela as Olumide Kuti. But it is the stunning performance of Scarlet Gomez, lead actor, as the title character that immediately draws the attention of every film lover.

Scarlet is anything but a new face in Nollywood. She starred as a lead actor in Africa Magic’s original film, Armour as far back as seven years ago and has featured in numerous movies and soaps, including Africa Magic TV Series, Flatmates. But the show she has put on in Wura has firmly put her in the spotlight as a fan favourite and one to watch for in the future.

Her fiery and ruthless display as she desperately toils to put her rebellious, underpaid goldmine workers in check betrays her calm, off screen persona, which is only evident when she returns home to her loving husband and two children. The effortlessness with which she executed her dual personality in Wura is a testament to Showmax’s capability to bring out the best in actors with its originals.

Scarlet Gomez is not the only cast in Wura that has caught the eye with their performance. Martha Ehinome, playing the character Tumi Kuti, is another rising talent that excites. Although she can’t be necessarily described as a diamond in the rough as she has previously received recognition for her work in the multiple award-winning feature film Dear Bayo, Martha is sure to climb the biggest award stages in the not-too-distant future.

For Ray Adeka, who plays Jejeloye ‘Jeje’ Amoo in the telenovela, his role interpretation shows he is ready for a career leap. When necessary, his character offers a calmness that artistically complements (or critiques) Wura’s often brash judgments and actions. Similar sentiment applies to other new and rising actors including Iremide Adeoye (plays Lolu Adeleke), Casey Edema (plays Dimeji), Oluseyi Akinsola (plays Femi), Tersy Akpata (plays Ewa), and Rhoda Albert (plays Paulina). They all shine bright in their roles and have ultimately laid down a marker for what is to come in their fledgling career.

Beyond great storylines, the strength of every series or film is largely considered by film experts to be determined by actors’ ability to interpret their roles convincingly. Showmax’s ensemble of young up-and-comers for Wura and its penchant to utilise the same strategy for all its originals indicates it is intentional about freshening up the acting scene in Africa. This way, it constantly presents African movie lovers with dynamic content and new stars to cheer to greatness.

Nollywood is globally recognised as the second-largest film industry and contributes nearly $1 billion to Nigeria’s economy every year. By every indication, the industry will continue to produce new internationally acclaimed movies and acting talents. And when it finally produces an Oscar winner, it will be imperative to also acknowledge the role of Showmax in giving young Nigerian talents a platform to attain the pinnacle of showmanship. That time may not be very far away.