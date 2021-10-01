Set in 1980s Lagos, ‘Swallow’ streams on Netflix

After weeks of anticipation, it is time to take a nostalgic ride with Netflix and Kunle Afolayan to 1980s Lagos, as the dramatic thriller Swallow is now streaming globally and exclusive to Netflix.

Produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, Swallow is a film adaptation of Sefi Atta’s best selling novel.

Swallow gives an acting debut to musician Eniola ‘Niyola’ Akinbo and speaking on his casting process, Kunle says “The only actor I auditioned was Eniola Akinbo and that’s because I had never seen her act before. As for the rest of the actors, I had envisioned them playing the roles when I read the script and I was looking forward to working with them.”

Read also: Nigeria, like Singapore, can curb brain drain

The overarching theme for Swallow is drug trafficking and principal photography spanned four weeks. The screenplay for Swallow was co-written by Sefi Atta and Kunle Afolayan.

Netflix is available on all technology-enabled devices and the leading streamer also offers a mobile-only subscription plan.

Swallow tells the story of Tolani Ajao (Niyola) a young secretary faced with a lot of difficulties trying to navigate life in Lagos, alongside a boyfriend (Deyemi Okanlawon) who is not financially stable and a best friend (Ijeoma Grace Agu) recently fired from her job who will do everything and anything to escape poverty.