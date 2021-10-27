Scarlett Duchess set to shoot video for hit song, ‘Gyal Dem’

Nigerian socialite, fashionista and musician Dr. Scarlett Duchess is set to return to the music industry with the visuals for her hit single titled ‘Gyal Dem’.

Scarlett Duchess, after a two-year musical hiatus, has teamed up with American-based company, TCO Videos, for creative visual interpretation of the 2019 popular song, ‘Gyal Dem’.

The single, ‘Gyal Dem’, was produced and released in Ukraine when Scarlett Duchess was studying for her medical school in the country. Talented sound engineer Lux Sound Records produced the bouncy song.

‘Gyal Dem’, an Afrobeats track, narrates how corny ladies can be when they are out on a mission to receive whatever they set their mind to get from a man. The song is laced with sweet, melodious rhythms that get listeners dancing and rocking their bodies to the vibe.

Scarlett Duchess’ duet with TCO Video is coming after the respected music company got a major spotlight in Nigeria through some of revered highlife musicians Pardon C’s enviable visuals.

‘Gyal Dem’ has over the years expanded Scarlett Duchess followership on social media because of the versatility and musical prowess she displayed in the groovy song.