Sanwo-Olu, Anyaoku, Ukiwe, Osoba, others extol Iwuanyanwu at tributes’ night

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Emeka Anyaoku, former secretary-general of the Commonwealth, were among eminent Nigerians who extolled the virtues of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, late president-general of the Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide, at the Night of Tributes, in Lagos on Wednesday evening.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, a retired general and former chief of general staff; Allison Madueke, a retired admiral and former director of naval staff; Samuel Kalu Uche, retired prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria; Sam Amuka Pemu, Anya O. Anya, a professor of Biology, publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, all of whom praised the deceased’s leadership style, philanthropic works, and vast contributions to national, social and economic development.

Speaking at the event held at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu described the late Iwuanyanwu as an elder statesman, patriot and champion of peace who contributed immensely to the growth and progress of not only the Igbo land but Nigeria in general.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Iwuanyanwu during his lifetime demonstrated leadership in every facet of life, noting that in every role he played, he embodied excellence and left a lasting legacy.

“He was a man of passion and boundless energy; his life was a testament to what it means to be a true hero. He was a patriot and dedicated servant to the growth and progress of the Igbo land and Nigeria in general.

“In politics, Chief Emmanuel was a respected elder statesman and a champion of unity. His voice resonated particularly in advocating not only for the Igbos but for Nigerians across our nation. His message was a message that appreciated the fact we could be different but at the same time the same.

“His philanthropic efforts are a reflection of his generous spirit. Through his foundation, countless scholarships were awarded to underprivileged students, and his support for his community touched lives beyond his state, Imo State, and here in Lagos; we felt it, and beyond his commitment to improving education and expanding opportunities for the less fortunate and less privileged will forever stand as part of his enduring legacy.

“We are certainly comforted by the great legacy of integrity, the legacy of nation-building, compassion, and ensuring that no one is left behind and therefore, on behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to members of the family, to all friends, and associates”, Sanwo-Olu noted.

In his tribute, Emeka Anyaoku, said Iwuanyanwu was an outstanding Nigerian patriot, a true icon, and a devoted leader of the people who left a great legacy in various areas of the private sector.

“He was a devoted leader of his people in the war and also, at the same time, an unquestionable Nigerian patriot. He was a versatile professional and businessman. He was so versatile that he founded a conglomerate of over 20 companies. His death is a huge loss. We are saying adieu to a true icon,” he said.

Also speaking, Samuel Kalu Uche, noted that Iwuanyanwu laboured for the unity of Nigeria since the Civil War period.

In her tribute, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the first daughter of the deceased and group managing director of Champion Newspapers, said her father was a superhero who believed in female children.

Iheakanwa, who disclosed that she was her father’s only child for nine years before the arrival of other siblings, said Iwuanyanwu was a true gift, duty-bound, and proud of all his children.

“He has been through a lot in politics, business, and even health, yet he remained strong. I thank God for the life he lived and for always answering my prayers whenever my dad was sick. I can’t believe that he is gone. Please keep praying for us. We need strength,” she said.

In his sermon, Folorunso Agbelusi, the Archdeacon of Ikoyi Archdeaconry of Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion), said the late Iwuanyanwu was a blessing to Nigeria. He said the deceased touched many lives positively.

Iwuanyanwu, who was also the publisher of the Champion Newspapers, died at the age of 81 on July 25, 2024. He took over the leadership of the Ohanaeze N’digbo Worldwide, from George Obiozor, a one-time Nigerian ambassador to the United States, who died on December 26, 2022.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

Share