Diversity of textures and themes, from one body of work to another are among the strengths of artists. Roselyn Ojo is among few artists who possess such creative value as her works take eclectic forms, applying her abstraction monochrome with vibrant colours.

After her works roved over quite some cosmology themes, in which she captured the universe in combined thoughts of spiritual and scientific duality, the artist is currently applying her abstraction creativity differently. In contrast with her cosmic thoughts, the new work deviates completely from the monochrome approach of her recent pieces, exuding vibrant colours.

In lights and shades, Ojo creates poetic forms of abstraction that explores human’s weakness against the reality of life. The painting titled ‘Woven Pathways’, radiates diversity of journey in its many tones of mixed cuboid and other patterns. The simplified brush movements of Ojo creates dramatic attention on canvas, so suggests Woven Pathways’ depth of spoty white against the radical green and shades of red.

Ojo’s ‘Woven Pathways’ affirms the importance of white in the midst of multiple colours as the artist’s coalescence of bright and shades of techniques become a key strength. And when it comes to generating perspective and depth for abstract contents, Ojo appears to have the mastery. She creates an impression of high angle view, particularly as the white dominant background consumes the clusters of colours, adding to the illusion of three-dimension that the painting radiates.

Currently on display at Carre Gallery, Sleaford U.K, ‘Woven Pathways’ depicts the duality of people’s journey through life experience. “Woven Pathways is an exploration of the intricate connections between our roots and the routes we take throughout life,” Ojo stated in a statement attached to the painting. “The vibrant colors intertwine and clash, representing the chaos and beauty of our experiences as individuals, friends, and families and race. Each brushstroke tells a story of movement, growth and introspection, inviting viewers to reflect on their own journeys. This piece captures the essence of how our past shapes our present, creating a painting of emotions that resonates deeply.”

‘Woven Pathways’, in contrast presents quite a different style and technique as well as colour compared to most of her recent works, asserting the artist’s eclectic characteristics. Among such works of subtle monochromatic textures by Ojo are ‘Celestial Waters’, ‘Armageddon’, ‘Beauty in Chaos’, ‘Resolved’ and ‘Mystical Labyrinth’. With her thoughts on Celestial Waters, she engages viewers’ feelings about celestial entities, real or imagined.

Ojo started her career as an artist after obtaining a degree in Fine Art from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, southwest of Nigeria, where she specialized in Graphic Design and minored in Painting. Currently based in Middlesbrough, UK, Ojo boosted her career with a graduate degree from Teesside University, in 2024. She also added to her exhibition profile with Curator Space and the Big Art Festival in Stockton.

