In line with its belief in the power of storytelling to inspire, challenge, and transform, Trino Motion Pictures is rolling out drums to celebrate women that tell or contribute in producing such amazing stories.

This International Women’s Day, the movie production company is celebrating the extraordinary women, who bring their talent, passion, and unique perspectives to its productions, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Our commitment to empowering women extends beyond the screen. We strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment where women’s voices are heard, valued, and amplified. From groundbreaking narratives that showcase the strength and resilience of women to fostering opportunities for female filmmakers, writers, and crew members, Trino Motion Pictures is dedicated to driving positive change within the industry,” Uche Okocha, managing director, Trino Motion Pictures, said.

Read also: Showmax celebrates International Women’s Day with spotlight on women stories

“We recognize that representation matters. By telling authentic stories that reflect the diverse experiences of women, we contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society”.

Moreover, this International Women’s Day, the company is reaffirming its pledge to: Develop and produce films that center on the stories of women, celebrating their achievements and addressing the challenges they face.

Also to provide opportunities for women to excel as directors, writers, producers, and crew members as well as to maintain a workplace where women feel safe, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Meanwhile Okocha urged the public and movie lovers to join Trino Motion Pictures in celebrating the remarkable women shaping our stories and world. “Together, we can create a future where every woman’s voice is heard,” he concluded.

Share