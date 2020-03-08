‘Relationship Toolkit will help Nigerians start and keep a good relationship’

Adesola Momoh is an author, a vlogger and content creator with thousands of followers on Instagram. She is also an on-air-personality at the UNILAG FM for over four years. In this interview with Josephine Okojie, she spoke about her new book titled ‘Relationship Toolkit and Guidelines of Good Relationships’.

What influenced your writing?

Growing up I have always wanted to write a book. I really did not know what I was going to write on, but I knew I enjoyed writing short creative pieces. During my university years, I found myself vlogging and that just created the push I needed in putting something out there because of the tons of messages circling around the same stream of questions I get every now and then on my Instagram page, I decided to answer the most recuring questions I was being asked as a book for my audience as well as for everyone who seeks answers to similar questions.

My father, being a journalist also inspired me and the need to generate an income through my knowledge. Also, over the years, I have built a growing audience cumulating thousands that constantly watch and interact with my contents; I have also been able to help hundreds of romantic partners stir the course of their relationship in the right track.

How do you describe a right-fit relationship?

The foundation of a right-fit relationship is friendship. A relationship where both parties respect each other; one where love is expressed in actions and not only words and one where both parties communicate appropriately about every and anything is a right and healthy one. Other qualities a right-fit relationship possesses are, trust, honesty, support, loyalty, affection, care and its likes.

What are the strategies needed to build the right relationship?

In order to build a right-fit relationship, you must express love, be truthful, be committed, make compromises, sacrifice time, have effective communication, be respectful, be loyal, be trustworthy, accept differences, develop empathy, always give a listening hear… the list is endless. But, the ones I mentioned are the major building blocks in setting up the foundation of a relationship that you want to be right.

Some person will argue against sliding into your partners DM for any reason; but, in your book you are encouraging your readers to slide into a partner’s DM to get a reply. Why is that?

Because we are in the millennial generation and one of the easiest ways to meet people is via social media. And, the truth is, a lot more individuals are becoming more receptive in meeting their life partners through this means. Relationship Toolkit not only teaches people how to slide into that DM, but how to slide in and get a swift response. You can rest assured that people will always raise arguments about everything possible, but that does not undermine its efficacy. So, many love stories started on the DM, so, go ahead and slide into that DM cause that might be your only chance in meeting the love of your life.

How can a heart-broken person bounce back from a recent relationship brouhaha?

My book answers that extensively, one major reason you should grab a copy. But one tip I would share here is, let that heart be broken into pieces and let a new one form itself. Do not try to get healed in a day, because you certainly did not fall in love with that person in a day. So, just let your heart go through the hurt. In that, you will find strength to rise above the hurt and move on.

What do I need to spice up my relationship as an individual?

They are a whole lot of ways you can spice up your relationship as an individual. But, I would rather not spill any of those spices because my book, ‘Relationship Toolkit’ shares ways in which you can spice up your relationship and make it last forever. And one thing I can categorically say is all those ways have been practically tested and trusted to work and produce positive change in any relationship. My book teaches people how to get over a heartbreak swiftly, how to slide into that DM and get a reply, how to toast a girl and get her to say ‘Yes’, what you must know before going on that first date and how to spice up your relationship and make it last forever. So, I basically want everyone to achieve all that and inadvertently, ignite a beautiful love story with a happily ever after for themselves.