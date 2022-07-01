Radisson Hotel Group expands portfolio in South Africa with 14th hotel

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its entry into its fourth South African city, Durban, with the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga. The opening brings the Group’s portfolio in South Africa, which is one of its key African markets, to 14 hotels in operation and two under development.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is located on the eastern coast of South Africa’s vibrant city of Durban, in its most affluent residential and entertainment hub, Umhlanga. The hotel has easy access to several popular beaches and is within walking distance of the three-kilometre Umhlanga Beach Promenade. Durban has become a must-visit for local and international travelers because of its vast and enchanting landscapes and ideal year-round weather. Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is close to the Durban ICC with direct access to the luxury Oceans Mall, which boasts a variety of international brands and is just 5 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are thrilled to make our debut in the welcoming city of Durban and cement our presence in our fourth South African city. South Africa continues to be a key market for us on the continent and we are proud to celebrate our 14th hotel opening milestone with the entry into Durban as we open a flagship property of this caliber. With its prime location overlooking the ocean adjacent to the exclusive Oceans Mall, this property will enhance Durban’s vibrant offering and we hope that we will be welcomed warmly into the local community”.

With mesmerizing ocean views and 206 stylish and well-appointed rooms ranging from luxury suites, junior suites, and rooms for business travelers, to accessible rooms and family rooms, this upscale hotel caters to all travelers with a variety of amenities, including an outdoor pool, a kids play area, an executive business lounge, and a fitness center.

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar on the 6th floor will serve North American styled/inspired open flame cuisine and offer a variety of beers and beverages, master-crafted cocktails, and a curated collection of South African wines. Guests can visit the Coffee Lounge on the ground floor for freshly brewed coffee and homemade baguettes from the in-house bakery. The Pool Bar is the perfect location to relax, unwind, and soak up the sun while tasting a selection of light snacks and refreshing cold drinks and enjoying the spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.

Marius Earle, general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga, says: “It is an honor to open and lead this flagship hotel. There is great excitement and anticipation in the city about this world-class property and I am delighted to welcome guests to experience our personalized service and stylish spaces, as we aim to make every moment matter for our guests and showcase Durban hospitality at its best.”

The meetings and events area comprises eight elegant meeting and conference venues fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including video conferencing capabilities and free high-speed Wi-Fi. The ballroom seats 600 guests in cinema style and leads into a foyer with access to an outdoor terrace which can cater up to 340 guests, perfect for any big or small occasion.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.