Saiful Mizan: The new chef in town

If you are a lover of quality culinary delights, the news of a new chef in town will definitely gladden your heart.

Chef Saiful Mizan, a seasoned culinary expert, is in town. He heads operations at Wakame Restaurant, an up-market Asian fusion food restaurant located on the first floor of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja.

Saiful is a Malaysian-born Asian food expert, who grew up in Perak, the northern region of Malaysia. The Asian cuisine pro comes with 16 years of experience and over five years working in different regions of east, west and south Malaysia.

Apart from his home country, he has gained considerable knowledge of Pan Asian cuisine from his experiences in different parts of the world such as the Maldives, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Iraq where he worked with various national and international organisations.

Chef Saiful’s epicurean manner propels him to enjoy Asian style cooking with “Wok style chili crab” as his signature dish. This elevated menu consists of crabs and spicy sauce flavored with fresh Asian herbs. His all-time favorite dish is “Buttered Prawns”, which he loves to offer to his teeming guests as “chef’s special”. When asked his favorite meal choice, he replies with a beaming smile “a delicious South Asian Chinese dish called “Hainase chicken rice” and occasionally a “Beef Rendang” with coconut rice alongside sambal for all friends who wish to visit”.

Moreover, the new chef’s enthusiasm for clever and creative gastronomy allows him to turn every meal into a journey that provokes curiosity and unlocks discovery over unforgettable flavors that linger on the palate and mind.

Saiful describes his cooking style as a sophisticated balance between innovation and an inspired deference for the finest ingredients. His ultimate goal is to consistently inspire guests at Wakame Restaurant as they enjoy a broad combination of flavors and textures to spark a new and soul-lifting appreciation of fine cuisine.

Speaking on his new role, Saiful says, “Wakame Restaurant is inspired by Asian cuisine and uses only the freshest ingredients around world class culinary equipment.

“As a specialty Wakame Chef; I am passionate about the opportunity the restaurant will provide me to lend my expertise. Our customers should expect to savor a variety of wholesome, fresh and delicious menu items such as my ginger beef noodles with vegetable slaw and soft fried eggs as part of the traditional Asian blended cuisine which the restaurant offers”.

As well, Saiful infuses his very eclectic style of cooking into the Wakame Restaurant to ensure truly exciting and fulfilling dining experiences. The passionate gastronomist promises that each plate he churns out will turn into an experience where the greatest desire and craving of any foodie instantly comes alive; and keeps the guests coming back for more.

When Saiful is not cooking delicacies, he resorts to his favorite pastime, which is travelling. As a proud father of two sons, he explores different places and cultures with his children, while unwinding with oldies music. His most favorite song choice is ‘Careless Whisper’ by George Michael.

However, on a lighter note, when asked which animal he would choose to represent him, he replies, “I see myself as a cat, because I believe I share their characteristics of straight forwardness, focus, attention to detail, kindness and ease in getting along with everyone”.

Excitedly, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, general manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, and the entire staff of the hotel, are delighted to welcome Saiful Mizan to the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja as they wish him the very best.

“Chef Saiful looks forward to his new journey in Lagos, which will consist largely in offering our Wakame Restaurant Patrons; dining experiences that open up a world of eye-opening and life changing possibilities; with every bite being an anticipation of what’s next”, Rudi says.

The Asian fusion food restaurant and the new chef are part of the additions to the many exciting offerings in the hotel, which is unarguably the newest global design vision for Marriott Hotels, featuring sophisticated and intuitively designed spaces for today’s modern traveller, while enabling guests to relax, work and find inspiration during their stay.

However, the new chef looks forward to visits to the restaurant in order to take potential diners to an enthralling journey across Asia through food.