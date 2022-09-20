Quidax thrills BBNaija fans with creative QR promo

In its capacity as a sponsor and official ‘crypto plug’ for the Level-Up season of the show, Quidax is dedicated to making millionaires of the ardent viewers through an unusually easy-to-win mode tagged ‘The Quidax Millionaire Promo.’

For fans of the Big Brother Naija Show who have been watching steadfastly in the last couple of days, chances are that you have seen a Quidax QR Code dangling around the screen and disappearing after a few seconds. This QR code which mimics the digital ping-pong game in early mobile phones brings a nostalgic feeling to most members of the audience whose reactions can be seen all over social media.

This campaign was well received and led to lots of traffic for the brand. The surge of interest was so immense that the site crashed from the sheer volume of visitors surging in via the QR code. The QR Code which is active for three days (Saturday to Monday) each weekend for the next three weeks, disappears today the 19th of September 2022 at 11:59 PM, to reappear on Saturday the 23rd of September 2022.

Ezekiel Ojewunmi, the Marketing and Comms Lead at Quidax Technologies, spoke about the company’s decision to partner with BigBrotherNaija this year.

“We had decided to partner with BigBrotherNaija because, in the times that we are, it is important to educate people about cryptocurrencies,” Ojewunmi said.

The African-founded cryptocurrency exchange platform, which was launched in 2018 has presented this simple yet innovative approach to the Big Brother Naija audience as an avenue to give back to viewers, just as housemates have been making millions courtesy of the brand.

This season, viewers were quite thrilled by the experiential campaign and those who successfully capture and scan the dangling QR code which pops up at certain times during the show will qualify to win the prizes.

“As a company built on an innovative premise, it remains a core value here at Quidax that we stay true to our innovative spirit. It is important that we do things differently and we do them well. This QR campaign was a fun idea inspired by a similar effort by Coinbase earlier this year. We took it and applied it to the Nigerian environment and it picked up like wildfire,” Ojewunmi said.

He also mentioned that the site crashed within hours of launching it due to the overwhelming surge of traffic from the audience.

Asides from a total of N10 million in cash prizes, an all-expense paid trip to Dubai is up for grabs. As a plus, the winner of the trip also gets to take one special person along on that trip. The winning season is also open to both new and existing Quidaxians as users of the service are referred.

The N10 million to be won is also split into different categories to allow for more winners. Two people will win N1 million each, four lucky people will get N500,000 each, 50 people will get 100,000 Naira each, and 100 viewers will get N10,000 each.

The Quidax Millionaire Promo, which began on Saturday, September 17 is billed to remain open on different platforms till 11:59 PM on Sunday, October 2.

Once you successfully capture the code with your smartphone, sign up on Quidax to win. If you already have an account, you’ll be able to simply add your username in a form on the barcode page after scanning, and the win is all yours.

This year alone, the exchange has made several moves to support its vision, including signing entertainment thought leader and Mavin records founder and CEO, Michael ‘Don jazzy’ Collins as its ambassador.

Collins, who is also an entrepreneur and cryptocurrency enthusiast, has made crypto knowledge accessible and digestible. Quidax launched a free Cryptocurrency Academy that makes it easy for anyone to understand crypto, and so far, over 50,000 people have taken the certificated course upon completion of its 10-minute course.