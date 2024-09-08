Priceless Odyssey: An account of Emeka Nwagbara’s journey in the art

Since leaving a juicy banking career some years ago to follow his passion for the arts, Emeka Nwagbara has never looked back.

The Abia State-born trained accountant turned visual artist, is happy to have taken that bold step, which many of his close contacts, especially father, frowned at then.

Today, over two decades later in the practice, Nwagbara has mastered his brush, colour and canvas, amid great works that speak volumes on his creative ingenuity, as well as being appreciated by art lovers, collectors and galleries.

Of course, credit goes to his mentors, especially Edosa Ogiugu, Olu Ajayi and Abiodun Olaku.

“I studied art under Edosa Ogiugu. Later he took me to Universal Studios of Arts, where I met other great men like Abiodun Olaku and Ejor Wallace. These men made great impact on my artistic career and till date, I hold them in high esteem,” Nwagbara explained.

With the tutelage by the great art masters and practice over the years, Nwagbara has made fans, galleries and collectors, who have been longing for a showcase of works from his collection.

In response, the visual artist is set to enthrall them with a very special exhibition, which he titled ‘Priceless Odyssey’.

“It is an embodiment of a journey into my art life,” he noted.

The solo show will run from September 28-October 12, 2024, at Mydrim Gallery in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It will feature 21 paintings and 13 drawings, all by the artist.

Speaking about some of the works, he noted that they all reflect his career progression, even from his days of little beginning as well as focus on diverse issues, from family, societal, government and to everyday life experience.

But the work he titled ‘A Nation and Its People’, is very dear to him.

Read also: In ‘Women of the Elephant Tusk’, REWA highlights African female empowerment, cultural cohesion through art

The title, according to him, tells the story of African leaders.

“I used animals to depict the leaders in the painting. But that does not mean they are animals. No, it is just figurative.

“In that painting, you can see a goat and chimpanzee representing our leaders with daily newspapers on their office tables.

“They read the stories published in national dailies, but they do not act because they do not care about the people. They are selfish, greedy and do whatever they wish,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Mydrim Gallery is excited to present Nwagbara’s works in the solo exhibition.

In his assessment of Nwagbara’s works, Idowu Bankole, the curator, noted that he has never been biased with Emeka’s works because they are always amazing.

“As soon as I saw his works, I was convinced because of his unique quality, and the ideas they depict.

“He has a way of treating his works perfectly with details. Long after producing, Nwagbara’s works still retain their quality because he pays attention to details. He expresses his identity in his works,” Bankole noted.

Explaining the choice of Mydrim Gallery for the exhibition, Nwagbara noted that it is due to the cordial relationship that exists between the two since 2016.

“The gallery has made my journey almost seamless. Way back in 2016, when I lived in Ikorodu, I hardly come out to showcase my works or to collect cheques.

“From the comfort my home, I get bank alerts for payment for my sold works. I send my works to the gallery and they sell for me. So, my relationship with Mydrim has been so good,” he enthused, while inviting the public to visit the gallery in order to see the exhibition from September 28 to October 12, 2024.