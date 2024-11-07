Presence of magicians, blue girls in Lagos spark curiosity among passers-by

Residents in Lagos, have reported unusual sightings around the city. A group of striking women, dressed in bold blue outfits, have been making appearances at notable spots like Rhapsody, Maroccaine, Civic Centre, Black Diamond, Radisson Blu, and other places within Lagos.

It gets more interesting as each model was seen holding large frames with a cryptic message saying “Are You Ready to Soar”.. But what does this mean?

One of the models who stirred things up was flashing a QR code. Could this be a clue? What’s the big reveal?

It didn’t end there, just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any stranger, then came the “Blue Mystery Man,” a magician whose performances captivated onlookers, with birds emerging from flames and cards appearing out of thin air. Is this simply magic—or is there something deeper at play?

As the pieces come together, the audacious stunts, the signature blue color, and the imagery of the swift blue bird all seem to hint at Martell. What could they be planning? What surprises lie ahead? Lagosians will find out.

