Poetry takes center stage as Akeem Lasisi débuts African Citation

Akeem Lasisi, Nigerian performance poet is gearing up to showcase his latest work, “African Citations,” in a poetry exhibition slated for December in Lagos. The event promises to be a captivating exploration of the convergence of the traditional and the contemporary, drawing from the rich Yoruba ORIKI poetry tradition.

A statement from the platform hosting the exhibition, Afrocitations, emphasised the project’s aim to honor influential figures who have made a positive impact on society.

The exhibition, a continuation of Lasisi’s innovative journey in oral poetry, will feature a diverse range of artistic expressions, including framed works, musicals, and videos. Afrocitations highlighted Lasisi’s prior forays into various Yoruba poetic forms, citing examples like “Wonderland” and “Night Of My Flight,” which incorporate the traditional ijala and ekun iyawo styles, respectively.

Notably, “African Citations” echoes the essence of oriki, symbolising a seamless integration of cultural heritage and contemporary creative expressions.

Furthermore, the platform highlighted Lasisi’s other notable works, such as “Eleleture,” “Udeme,” “Ori Agbe (For Wole Soyinka),” “Jantolo,” and “Jangbalajugbu,” which also draw inspiration from Yoruba oral traditions.

As anticipation mounts for this exhibition, enthusiasts and art lovers eagerly await the unveiling of this unique and culturally significant ode to Africa’s finest.