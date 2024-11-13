Paradigms shift as fashion law, business conference emphasises innovation, regulation, education

The third Fashion Law & Business Conference in Lagos concluded with resounding success, marking a transformative moment for African fashion.

Held under the theme, “Innovate, Regulate, Educate: The New Paradigms in African Fashion,” the conference brought together designers, legal experts, policymakers, and tech innovators to build a foundation for a globally competitive and balanced African fashion industry.

In her opening address, conference founder Bernice Asein underscored the pivotal role of innovation, regulation, and education in fostering a fashion ecosystem that fuses African cultural heritage with sustainable practices. She highlighted the power of collaboration in shaping an industry resilient enough to make a global impact.

Sola Oyebade, founder of Mahogany International, delivered a keynote on “Shaping the Future of African Fashion: Trends, Sustainability, and Global Influence,” calling for government support in industry growth through policy and infrastructure. Kike Ojewale, Partner at Dentons ACAS-Law, further emphasised the role of legal protection, presenting on “Fashion Law as a Catalyst for Innovation and Cultural Preservation in Africa.” She noted, “Fashion without culture loses its soul, but innovation without protection is short-lived.” Her insights highlighted the need for legal frameworks to safeguard the creative assets powering African fashion.

A highlight of the event was the panel, “Building Africa’s Fashion Ecosystem: Education, Regulation, and Legal Pathways for Industry Growth,” featuring Bernice Asein, fashion entrepreneur Dimgbah Obiageri, and ONCHEK co-founder Eme Bassey. Moderated by Sharon Ladipo Scott, Associate at Cardinal Counsel, the discussion explored how targeted education and structured legal frameworks can empower local designers, establish standards, and elevate African fashion on the global stage.

The conversation then shifted to digital transformation with the panel, “Building Africa’s Digital Fashion Community: Collaboration, Education, and Designing for Virtual Worlds,” moderated by Fatola Ayobami. Experts Joy Osunyomi, Abubakar Sanusi, Edu Shola, and Chinwendu Oma (founder of July by Oma) shared insights on fashion’s future in augmented and virtual realms. The panel also unveiled Africa’s first digital fashion exhibition in partnership with Announce Digital Fashion, featuring pioneering 3D fashion designs.

Leslie Holden, co-founder of The Digital Fashion Group, led a session on “The Evolving Role of the Fashion Designer in the Digital Age,” urging designers to adapt to a rapidly digitalising industry.

A fireside chat with Emmy Collins, creative director of Emmy Collins London, was one of the conference’s most anticipated events. Joined by Funsho Oluyemi of Turban Templ8te and Efenome Okojie, Collins discussed managing a fashion brand across Nigeria and the United Kingdom, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s fashion landscape.

The conference also offered a hands-on masterclass, “Legal Essentials for Fashion Businesses,” led by Chiamaka Okereh, associate at Cardinal Counsel. This session equipped designers and entrepreneurs with practical guidance on intellectual property, contracts, and compliance, reinforcing the importance of a legal foundation for sustainable business success.

As the Fashion Law & Business Conference 2024 wrapped up, it was clear that African fashion is on the brink of transformative growth. By focusing on innovation, structured regulation, and education, this year’s event set a strategic vision for an African fashion industry ready for sustainable impact and global influence.

