Olamide’s “Ikigai” tops weekly albums by unit sales rank

TurnTable Charts has released the list of the top 10 Nigerian albums with the most unit sales during the week of July 5th to 11th, 2024.

Olamide’s ‘Ikigai’ amassed 7820 unit sales during the week in review. ‘HEIS’ secured second place with over 4440 unit sales. Rema’s new sound continues to get the industry debating on his album. He intends to break away from the Amapiano-infused sound and wants to be different from his contemporaries.

Seyi Vibez and Vibez Inc. made their mark with ‘Vibez Incorporation Mixtape Vol 1,’ claiming the third spot with over 3300 unit sales. The mixtape, a vibrant blend of Afrobeats and street hop, showcased the group’s dynamic talent and versatility.

Tml Vibez, a rising Afrobeats artist, proved to be a formidable contender, securing not one but two positions in the top 10. ‘Timileyin 2.0’ clinched fourth place with over 3100 unit sales, while ‘Xin Mao’ garnered just over 1790 unit sales, landing in ninth place.

YoungJonn’s ‘Jiggy Forever’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘The Year I Turned 21’ also made notable entries, securing fifth and sixth place with 2040 and 1990 unit sales, respectively.

Asake’s ‘Work of Art’ and the collaborative effort ‘RnB’ by Ruger and BNXN made the top 10, with 1920 and 1800 unit sales, respectively. These albums showcased the diversity and richness of Nigerian music, with Asake’s introspective lyrics and the RnB duo’s smooth harmonies captivating listeners.

Vict0ny’s ‘Stubborn’ claimed the tenth spot with 1670 unit sales. Vict0ny’s sound and unwavering determination resonated with fans, solidifying his presence in the Nigerian music landscape.